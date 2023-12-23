Parking lots nearly full at Southwest Florida airport. Consider hitching a ride to RSW.

An airplane takes off from Southwest Florida International Airport after sunrise on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Parking is scarce at Southwest Florida International Airport, due to holiday travel.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the airport shared the long- and short-term parking lots were 90% full.

Travelers are encouraged to consider hitching a ride to the airport.

Those who are still planning to park should allow extra time to find a spot, so they still have plenty of time to get through security and check in for their flights.

Airport officials recommend you arrive no later than two hours before your departure time if you're flying domestic, but no later than three hours before departure if you're going overseas.

Security lines can grow long during the holidays. Getting there early can ensure you don't miss your flight.

More: RSW staff shares 6 best tips on having a smooth experience with holiday travel

More: Check out these 5 tips to stay safe when using a rideshare app this holiday season

Naples Daily News Reporter Kendall Little contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Parking about 90% full at Southwest Florida airport due to holiday travel