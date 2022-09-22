Parking space dispute ends with man gunning down neighbor, Ohio police say

A fight between neighbors over a parking space ended with one man fatally shooting the other, Ohio police told news outlets.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 21, on the north side of Columbus, according to a Columbus Police Department report.

Two men, 32-year-old Johnnie Wappner and 32-year-old Marcus Deloney, got into a heated argument over a shared parking space, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The parking issue was apparently an ongoing feud, not only between Wappner and Deloney, but also their families, investigators told WCMH.

The Wednesday night dispute began after one of the families allegedly parked too many vehicles in the shared space, according to the station, and members of both families came outside with guns. The situation turned physical and, at some point, as Deloney was trying to pull someone away from his wife, Wappner is accused of shooting him in the head, WCMH reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they performed life-saving efforts on Deloney and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, a police report said. He was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m.

Wappner was taken into custody and has been charged with murder, according to the report. He remains in jail with a court hearing scheduled for Sept. 23. No bond has been set.

Deloney’s killing marks the 100th homicide of the year in Columbus, police said.

