Parking spot dispute leads to murder charge for Washington man, prosecutors say

Brooke Wolford
·2 min read

An argument over an apartment complex parking spot led to a fatal shooting and now a Washington man is charged with murder, officials say.

Koby Cornelious, 18, is accused of fatally shooting Melvin Wilson, 34, in Kent Sunday following the parking spot dispute, according to King County Superior Court documents. He is charged with second-degree murder and a judge set his bail at $2 million, the King County Jail roster says.

According to court documents:

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Wilson and his girlfriend, who was interviewed by officers at the scene, saw a tow truck entering their apartment complex as they were leaving and they decided to “warn friends in the hopes that no one would be towed.” They spotted a woman whose Ford Fusion was parked outside of a stall and asked if she needed assistance or if she was getting towed.

They approached the woman and she told them she called the tow truck because someone had parked in her spot, which sparked an argument over the financial burden of paying for a tow.

Wilson’s girlfriend told officers the argument became heated and the woman started insulting Wilson with expletives and racial slurs, according to the probable cause report.

The woman then called someone, who arrived almost immediately and initially acted as a “peacemaker” by calming the woman and putting her back in her car. Wilson and his girlfriend tried to leave but the woman continued to “hurl insults at [Wilson], so he continued to argue with her.”

Three videos that captured the shooting were collected by police. An officer’s description of the video footage said that Wilson approached the woman who was yelling at him and that “he does not appear to be armed in any way and his hands are out of his pockets.”

While standing in front of the woman’s car, the man the woman had called, identified as Cornelious, of Kent, “pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired multiple shots at Wilson.”

Seven shots were fired at Wilson. Cornelious took off running and the woman drove off in his Fusion and parked it elsewhere in the complex.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1:55 a.m. and found Wilson unresponsive. First responders attempted lifesaving efforts but Wilson was pronounced dead just after 2:20 a.m.

Seven 9mm casings were found at the scene.

Witnesses gave officers Cornelious’s description and detectives later found his mother, who told them he was hiding inside an apartment. She called him outside and officers detained him.

“Cornelious emphatically denied being involved in, or having knowledge of, a shooting, saying he had been asleep in his apartment the whole time,” according to the probable cause report.

Cornelious’s arraignment hearing is scheduled April 21, Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, told McClatchy News in an email.

Recommended Stories

  • Tears and frustration pour out after South Carolina mass shooting. ‘This has to stop’

    The killing of five people, including a prominent South Carolina doctor, has shocked the community.

  • '60 Minutes' story made Ron DeSantis a 2024 frontrunner: Joe Concha

    Fox News contributor Joe Concha says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could be the 47th president after the botched '60 Minutes' story.

  • IMF policy panel endorses $650 billion increase in resources

    The International Monetary Fund on Thursday authorized a $650 billion expansion of the 190-nation lending institution's resources with the aim of providing more support for vulnerable countries as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the $650 billion increase in reserves is the largest in IMF history. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the IMF panel that the SDR increase would provide a “much-needed boost to global reserves.”

  • Off-duty Pentagon police officer fatally shoots 2 people in Maryland

    Takoma Park Police said that the Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer stated that he shot the two people believing they attempted to break into a car.

  • Multi-millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton stabbed to death on his country estate

    A multi-millionaire Baronet was found stabbed to death in his Dorset country estate, police have said. Sir Richard Sutton, 83, who owned hotels on Park Lane including the Athenaeum and the Sheraton Grand, was attacked at his home in Higher Langham, near Gillingham on Wednesday evening. A woman in her 60s, believed to be his partner Anne Schreiber, 65, suffered stab wounds during the incident and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where she remains in a critical condition. Sir Richard, the 9th Baronet Sutton of Norwood Park, was declared dead shortly after the attack in his home, which he bought in 2014 for £1.4million. A 34-year-old man, who police say was known to both victims, was arrested in Hammersmith, London, on suspicion of murder after his vehicle was tracked by six different forces as he travelled more than 100 miles before being stopped by the Metropolitan Police.

  • Netherlands limits use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60

    The Dutch government will limit use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people above age 60 following rare cases of blood clots, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Thursday. The decision came a day after Europe’s medicines regulator said it found rare cases of blood clots among some adult recipients of the shot, although the vaccine’s advantages still outweighed its risks.

  • ‘My new go-to’: See why over 30,000 Amazon shoppers are loving this $16 tunic

    It's positively perfect to wear over leggings, and it's on sale. What's not to love?

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state is suing the CDC to bring back cruises

    DeSantis said the decision was made on behalf of state residents who depend on an "open cruise industry,"

  • Biden says gun violence in the US is an 'international embarrassment' as he announces new executive actions

    "Today, we're taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said Thursday.

  • Covid patient receives world's first living donor lung transplant

    A woman in Japan becomes the world's first Covid patient to receive a transplant from living donors.

  • Nobody would be talking about independence if it wasn't for me, Salmond claims

    Alex Salmond has declared that his new political party is already a success because he had forced Nicola Sturgeon to make Scottish independence a dominant election issue. The former First Minister said that had it not been for him, nobody would be talking about Scotland leaving the UK and took a series of thinly-veiled swipes at his predecessor for not pursuing secession urgently enough. He also suggested that his Alba Party would see its support surge in future if it wins seats but pro-independence voters decide the SNP has not done enough to deliver on its founding mission.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Britain forced to accept dismissal of Myanmar ambassador who defied military coup

    Britain will acknowledge the dismissal of Myanmar's ambassador to London after he was locked out of the embassy for condemning the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, despite deploring the move. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, this morning condemned the "bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime" after ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the country's Mayfair diplomatic mission on Wednesday evening. "I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said. But the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it would be obliged to accept the move after it received formal diplomatic notification of Kyaw Zwar Minn's dismissal from the Myanmar authorities. "We made clear in our communications with the Myanmar authorities last night that the UK must recieve formal notification of the termination of the Ambassador's position through the appropriate diplomatic channels," an FCDO spokesman said. "That has since been received and we therefore must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar Government regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn's position." Kyaw Zwar Minn is a former colonel in the Myanmar military who had served as ambassador since 2014. He publicly broke with the military authorities in Myanmar last month when he issued a statement condemning the February 1 coup and calling for Aung Sann Suu Kyi's release. He also met with Mr Raab who publicly praised his bravery for taking such a stand.

  • Zach Avery: Hollywood actor arrested over $690m scam scheme

    Zachary Horwitz is accused of scamming investors with fake Netflix deals to fund a lavish lifestyle.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.

  • OnPolitics: Biden takes on gun control

    Mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia thrust gun control back into the national conversation in recent weeks.

  • Accused of racism in Facebook post, SC lawmaker draws scrutiny of House speaker

    The move comes as Dabney faces backlash for a post in which he said he planned to vote against a hate crimes bill because he believes that white people have been “vilified by the left.”

  • 15 unexpected items you can buy at Staples

    Some of the surprising items you can get at Staples, including Apple AirPods, face masks, and Logitech gaming headphones.

  • Joe Manchin signals he could torpedo Democratic attempts to bypass Republicans multiple times in a year

    Manchin argued embarking on reconciliation repeatedly would harm the nation's future. Republicans are united in opposing Biden on infrastructure.