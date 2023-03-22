Parking structure death ruled suicide

Mar. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — A 54-year-old Interlochen man jumped to his death at the Hardy Parking Garage in downtown Traverse City, local law enforcement confirmed.

At 10:15 a.m. Monday, Central Dispatch received a call from an eyewitness, Traverse City Police Department Capt. Matthew Richmond said.

First responders took the man to Munson Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police report.

Detectives found instructions in the man's car for where to find a note. His death was ruled a suicide, Richmond said. The man's family has been notified; police said they are waiting to release his name.

The police department was assisted at the scene by the Traverse City Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response (MMR) ambulances.