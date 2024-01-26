Parking tickets increase by £25

The Environment and Infrastructure and Home Affairs committees are currently reviewing traffic offences

Deputies have agreed to increase the cost of a parking ticket in Guernsey.

The lowest level of fines, for offences including failing to set your parking clock and driving on a footpath, will go up from £40 to £65.

The highest level of fines – Band C offences – including failing to wear a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving will increase from £100 to £125.

Deputies voted by 34 to 2 to approve the change.

Band B offences, which include having no number plates, dropping litter and riding a bike without a bell, will increase from £70 to £95.

If the fine is paid within seven days a £10 discount will still be applied.

Each year about 14,000 fines are handed out in Guernsey.

An attempt to limit the increase in the price of a fixed penalty notice from Deputies Chris Blin and David De Lisle was not debated by the States.

Traffic offences under review

Environment and Infrastructure (E&I) Vice-President Adrian Gabriel expressed his disappointment that driving on a footpath remained one of the lowest level offences.

Deputy Lester Queripel said he does not believe the increases go far enough.

He said: "I know that if the owners of noisy vehicles were subject to a £500 fines they would be seriously deterred."

E&I President Lindsay de Sausmarez told the States the levels of some of these fines were currently being reviewed.

She said: "They will be addressed in full in the future as part of the bigger picture, but this is an interim measure."

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.