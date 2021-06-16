Parking violation leads to probation for significant drug find

Jun. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation after having his car in a no-parking zone led to a significant drug find for authorities, police said.

James E. Rogers, 30, 2857 Starr Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and identity theft, and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed knife.

Felony counts of second-offense possession of marijuana and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and third-offense operating after revocation were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Sarah Harless fined Rogers $1,489.

As conditions of probation, Rogers must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment. He cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was on patrol at 5:50 a.m. Monday, April 26, when he saw a car parking on the east side of the 3200 block of Blakeley Avenue, which is a no-parking zone. When the deputy saw the vehicle's brake lights activate, he turned on his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.

The deputy asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance. The driver said he didn't have to identify himself. The deputy called in other deputies to assist when the driver repeatedly refused to identify himself, saying he knew what his rights were.

The driver eventually gave the deputy a name and date of birth which belonged to another man. Two deputies then removed the driver from the car and placed him in handcuffs.

After deputies found a small pocket knife in his clothing, the driver finally identified himself as Rogers. Authorities learned Rogers was on probation and then began to search his car.

Rogers yelled from the squad car, demanding to know why his car was being searched.

Story continues

Deputies found a large number of new and used needles, other drug paraphernalia, small plastic bags that contained varying amounts of methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing marijuana.

Deputies also learned that Rogers' driving privileges were revoked because of a prior drunken driving conviction.

Rogers was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County.

Rogers was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of fraud against a financial institution and possession of methamphetamine in July 2019 in Eau Claire County.