Parkland activist and teachers lead gun protest outside Marco Rubio office

A Parkland activist and a Democratic candidate for Florida Governor led teachers in a rally outside U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s Doral office Friday morning in an attempt to pressure the Republican lawmaker to sit down and talk about gun safety following several mass shootings.

The rally was part of the American Federation of Teachers nationwide “Enough is Enough” gun reform campaign. Mothers who lost their children to gun violence, as well as teachers and other community members gathered in the rain with raincoats, umbrellas and signs to call on Rubio to sit down and discuss solutions with them.

Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association, said educators are not going to let lawmakers offer only “thoughts and prayers” after another tragedy, referencing the May 24 Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.

“That is why we’re in front of Senator Marco Rubio’s office, to call on the senator and all senators to do what the overwhelming majority of Americans want: common sense gun laws,” Spar told the crowd.

The protest followed remarks about gun violence on Thursday by President Joe Biden, who called on Republican senators to get behind efforts led by Democrats to restrict access to high-capacity magazines and assault-style weapons.

Rubio, who is running for reelection, has advocated for “red flag” laws such as the legislation passed in Florida after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that allows a judge to temporarily take guns away from an individual deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. He has also advocated for a bill backed by the father of a slain Parkland student to improve school safety.

But he has consistently brushed back calls to ban assault weapons.

“The issue is not the firearm, it’s the lunatic,” he told reporters last week on Capitol Hill.

Rubio was not at the office during the protest, according to a staffer. When asked for comment, Ansley Bradwell, Rubio’s Press Secretary, pointed to a tweet Rubio posted on Thursday calling bills he supports to push for threat assessments and early police intervention “the best way to prevent mass shootings.”

Many are finally realizing the 2 bills I have been working for 4 years are the best way to prevent mass shootings



1. Threat Assessments to identify dangerous peoplehttps://t.co/i2Nw4VrGpU



2. Allowing police to intervene before threats lead to murder:https://t.co/rJRWHqh8xh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 2, 2022

At the protest, many speakers began by mentioning the significance of the day, Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Fried, running for the party’s nomination for governor, criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for, she said, vetoing dozens of positions for her office to review concealed carry permits.

“It is dangerous, and it is so short-sighted,” Fried said.

Hogg, who is a Parkland survivor, said he wants to change the perspective on the issue of gun violence. It is not about being pro-gun or anti-gun, it is about pro-peace, he said.

“We understand that we don’t agree on everything,” Hogg said to the crowd, referring to Rubio. “Let’s find what we can agree on. This isn’t about being on the left or the right, this is about our kids, our future.”