Parkland Corporation (TSE:PKI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Parkland Corporation (TSE:PKI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Parkland's shares before the 21st of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.34 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.30 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Parkland has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current share price of CA$28.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Parkland's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Parkland paid out 66% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Parkland generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Parkland's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Parkland has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Parkland has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is Parkland worth buying for its dividend? We like Parkland's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Parkland for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 4 warning signs with Parkland (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

