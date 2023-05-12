Parkland dad's book looks at NRA's grip on America: 'Stop listening to the liars'

WEST PALM BEACH — For every prayer offered after a mass shooting, Fred Guttenberg is ready with a plea.

"Stop listening to the liars," the father of a victim in the Parkland mass shooting tragedy said this month. His new book, "American Carnage," spells out how.

Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of 17 people killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Five years later, Guttenberg has teamed up with a Canadian criminologist to combat fiction with fact in the debate surrounding guns in America.

Their book, "American Carnage: Shattering the Myths That Fuel Gun Violence," chips away at what its authors call the gun lobby's "40-year disinformation campaign" aimed at selling as many guns as possible, no matter the consequence.

"America is fed up," Guttenberg said. "And America is now coming to the realization that they've been lied to."

Fred Guttenberg's daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018. The book he co-authored with Tom Gabor, "American Carnage: Shattering the Myths that Fuel Gun Violence," published May 2, 2023.

Their book counters refrains like "guns don't kill people, people kill people" with the growing body of research that reveals people with guns kill people, and more effectively than those without.

If the weapon is irrelevant, the U.S. could save billions of dollars a year by arming the military with hammers instead of guns, Guttenberg and Gabor say.

They take aim at the notion that only a "good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun," — an expression coined by the National Rifle Association that Guttenberg said turned the Sandy Hook massacre into a "gun-sales bonanza."

Jaime Guttenberg was among 17 students and staff shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.

Armed citizens often lack the training for high-stakes situations and rarely intervene to stop an active shooter successfully, Guttenberg and Gabor write. "American Carnage" points to shooting after shooting where even armed law-enforcement officers did little to stop an assailant.

At Marjory Stoneman Douglas, a resource officer remained outside while the gunman opened fire into classrooms floor by floor. At Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officers from six law enforcement agencies waited in the hallway with assault-style weapons for more than an hour as a gunman killed 21 children and teachers.

To suggest that arming more people will reduce gun violence is as "illogical" as pushing opioids to curb the opioid crisis, Guttenberg and Gabor argue.

Tom Gabor poses with a copy of his and Fred Guttenberg's book "American Carnage: Shattering the Myths that Fuel Gun Violence."

They argue that the country isn't as hopelessly divided as legislative inaction might suggest. A 2018 survey conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University found a number of policies with support from gun owners and non-owners, including universal background checks, better training for concealed carriers and red flag laws.

"The gun lobby and gun extremists want to convince people that it's utterly futile to try to introduce gun legislation," Gabor said. "And that simply isn't the case."

Gabor began writing the book in 2018 but stopped when news broke of the Parkland shooting and turned his attention to another project exploring solutions to the gun violence crisis. When he picked the project back up years later, he added Guttenberg to the team.

"American Carnage" is Gabor's eighth book on criminology, and Guttenberg's second. His first was a personal account of the aftermath of the Parkland shooting, whereas "American Carnage" offers a look at the misinformation that fuels tragedies like it.

It leans on decades' worth of research and sometimes hard-to-grasp statistics, but the authors' message at its core is simple: The gun lobby has been lying for decades.

"The result of that has been the carnage we see today," Guttenberg said. "My daughter was a cost of doing business."

