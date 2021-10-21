Parkland father Fred Guttenberg joins anti-gun group

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a 14-year-old girl killed in the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, announced Thursday that he is joining an anti-gun violence group as a senior adviser.

Why it matters: The announcement comes on the heels of Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty to 17 murder counts and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for the massacre. Guttenberg joins the Brady PAC, which supports candidates promoting gun violence prevention, ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The organization is known to spend millions of dollars during election cycles, according to AP.

Guttenberg, who became a prominent activist after the death of his daughter Jaime, reiterated the urgency in passing gun safety legislation, telling AP, "we are one election cycle away from either getting this done or one election cycle away from losing the chance."

What they're saying: "We are closer than we have ever been to passing gun safety legislation," Guttenberg said in a tweet.

"We are also closer than we have ever been to losing the chance," he added. "It will come down to the next election."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free