3

Parkland father says he's "disgusted" with jurors after they spare shooter's life

Caitlin O'Kane
·3 min read

A jury recommended the Parkland school shooter be sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday, sparing him the death penalty. Following the verdict, some parents said they were angry at the decision, with one father calling the shooter an "animal."

Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Last year, he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder and an additional 17 counts of attempted murder.

Under Florida law, a unanimous vote is required for a person to be sentenced to death. Jurors' only other option was life in prison.

Lori Alhadeff, the mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the students killed during the shooting, said at a press conference after the decision was read that she was "beyond disappointed and frustrated with this outcome."

Her husband, Dr. Ilan Alhadeff, said he was "disgusted" with the legal system and the jurors.

"That you can allow 17 dead and 17 others shot and wounded and not give the death penalty? What do we have the death penalty for? What's the purpose of it?" Alhadeff said, adding that he believed the jurors set a precedent on Thursday that could affect future mass killings.

"I pray that animal suffers every day of his life in jail," he said. "He should have a short life."

Ryan Petty comforts Ilan Alhadeff as they await the verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse on October 13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. / Credit: Amy Beth Bennett / Getty Images
Ryan Petty comforts Ilan Alhadeff as they await the verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse on October 13, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. / Credit: Amy Beth Bennett / Getty Images

When asked by a reporter what he would ask the jurors, Alhadeff said: "What were you thinking?"

"This is not personal beliefs, it's not about your religious values. It's about the heinous crime that was committed," he said. "There is no recovery. Jail is about rehabbing someone. There's no rehabbing."

While asked if there was relief that he no longer had to go to court because the verdict had been reached, Alhadeff said it doesn't matter.

"We have to go to the cemetery to go see our daughter," he said.

Following the Parkland shooting, many parents of those killed, including the Alhadeffs, turned to activism. Lori became the president of the "Make Our Schools Safe," a nonprofit dedicated to protecting schools.

The couple was in the courtroom along with the families of several other victims when the judge read the lengthy verdict, revealing the decision for each count. Lori's tattoo, which reads "Live for Alyssa," was prominent on her forearm. It features a soccer ball and an infinity sign — combining Alyssa's love for soccer with the nonprofit's logo.

One of the main focuses of "Make our Schools Safe" is campaigning for Alyssa's Law, which has been passed in several states, including New Jersey, where the family is originally from, and Florida. The law pushes for the installation of panic alarms so that teachers and students can immediately contact law enforcement in case of an emergency.

Max Schachter, the father of Alex Schachter, who was also killed, tweeted that the shooter "got everything he wanted" with the jury's decision.

"Prior to the shooting the Parkland murderer said he wanted to kill 20 people. He stopped after killing 17 including my sweet little boy Alex," he wrote. "Afterwards he didn't want to die. He wanted to live. Today he got everything he wanted. While our loved ones are in the cemetery."

Social Security benefits to get biggest boost in more than four decades

Parents of Parkland shooting victim "disgusted" with sentencing decision

Pediatrician weighs in on COVID-19 boosters for kids as young as 5

Recommended Stories

  • Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to be sentenced to life in prison without parole

    Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.

  • Parkland school shooting: Families 'disgusted' as gunman Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty

    Families of victims of one of America's worst mass school shootings reacted with fury on Thursday night after the killer evaded the death penalty.

  • Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges

    A Kissimmee police officer surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon at the Osceola County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Kissimmee Police Department said.

  • Closing arguments made in school shooter's case

    Closing arguments were Tuesday in the case of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Jurors now will decide if he gets a death sentence or life in prison. Cruz pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in the 2018 attack that left 17 dead. (Oct. 11)

  • EXPLAINER: What's next in the Parkland school shooter trial?

    The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole concluded their first day of deliberations Wednesday as the three-month trial nears its conclusion. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The trial has only been to determine his sentence. Cruz’s massacre is the deadliest mass shooting that has ever gone to trial in the U.S. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire.

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Why aren’t more Republicans condemning Alex Jones?

    Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called on top Republican and conservative leaders to publicly denounce Alex Jones in the wake of Wednesday’s jury verdict that the Infowars conspiracy theorist must pay $965 million to the families of the children killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

  • Victims’ Families Sob as Jury Spares Parkland Shooter’s Life

    Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/AFP via GettyA Florida jury determined Thursday that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz should not be sentenced to death for his massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.The verdict, delivered after just a day of deliberations, came after an agonizing trial that lasted nearly four months, featuring heart-wrenching testimony from 90 survivors, footage of the slaughter itself, and even a testy argument between Judge Elizabeth Scherer and Cruz’s

  • 36 migrants arrive outside VP Kamala Harris residence, buses continue pouring into NYC

    Another round of buses arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home on Thursday morning, the latest envoy from southern border states.

  • Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape

    The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.

  • 4 Florida men caught illegally picking berries in the Bluffton woods. Here’s what they’re worth

    The men were found with several 50-pound bags of berries Oct. 9 at the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.

  • ‘Throuple’ Accused of Torturing, Killing, and Eating Women to Get Off

    Kerala PoliceWarning: This story contains graphic details of a series of horrific crimes. A “throuple” in India is accused of murdering, torturing, and later consuming parts of two women police say they slaughtered to satisfy their own deranged sexual cravings. Muhammad Shafi, a convicted rapist who served time for the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman; Bhagaval Sing, a Haiku poet and massage parlor owner; and his wife Laila Singh, who helped run the business, stand accused of the human sacr

  • Missouri Woman Escapes Weeks-Long Rape, Torture After Alleged Captor Took Child To School

    A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new

  • Enraged Bodybuilder Incinerated Ex-Wife in His Backyard, Cops Say

    Photo composite by The Daily Beast; Hendry County Sheriff's Office; FacebookA Florida man is accused of killing his ex-wife when she stopped by his house to pick up some of her belongings, then incinerating her body after taking back her wedding band and engagement ring, according to the feds.Days later, detectives say they found a human jawbone—with a tooth still attached—in a “burn pile” on his five-acre property.The gruesome new details are revealed in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in

  • Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney

    Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.

  • 2 Connecticut officers killed in AR-15 ambush after apparent phony 911 call: Sources

    Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. According to police sources, the gunman then carried out an apparent ambush on the officers with an AR-15-style rifle.

  • Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items

    Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.

  • Judge concerned that juror is flirting with defendant in Whitmer kidnap trial

    Prosecutors tell judge that defendant Paul Bellar is flirting back, smiling and gesturing as the female juror looks his way and smiles.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to life sentence recommendation for Nikolas Cruz

    Gov. Ron DeSantis says he was "very disappointed" to learn of the life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Believed Dead—With Mom Prime Suspect: Cops

    Chatham County Police DepartmentQuinton Simon, the Georgia toddler who captured headlines after disappearing a week ago, is believed to be dead, police confirmed.Quinton went missing Oct. 5, last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after his mother, Leilani Simon, texted his babysitter to tell her he would not be coming that day. At 9:40 a.m., Simon reported the 20-month-old missing and allegedly told cops that his biological father had taken him. Police said that was not the case.On Wednesday night, C

  • James, Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, want out of jail

    James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford high School shooter Ethan Crumbley, want to be released from jail while their cases continue. They also want the number of victims in the cases limited to families of the four students who were killed.