Parkland gunman’s childhood on display in courtroom, in testimony and photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Parkland school shooter was a child once, a baby-faced kid who posed for pictures with his family and smiled dutifully, a little boy enrolled in day care like so many other children his age.

But still, he was a problem. He got into fights, barely spoke and sometimes acted like an animal.

“I should have done a little more, to make him a better person,” said Anne Marie Fischer, former director of Young Minds Learning Center, the preschool attended by Nikolas Cruz.

Attorneys defending Cruz delved into his younger childhood Tuesday, building their argument that his profound mental problems were recognized early on but never properly addressed.

Cruz is on trial to determine whether he should be punished by death or life in prison for the 17 murders he committed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Defense lawyers hope that by understanding the defendant’s history, jurors will find reasons to extend to Cruz the mercy he did not show his victims.

Fischer remembered how different Cruz was, and how she brought her concerns to his adoptive parents and to state early learning officials.

The testimony feeds into the idea, put forward Monday by defense attorney Melisa McNeill in her opening statement, that Cruz’s early language problems caused him to act out, even commit violence against others. He communicated with his behavior, instead of language, she said.

Cruz watched his former day-care worker intently as she testified about his behavior.

Cruz’s earliest schooling records, from day care, show that he couldn’t conduct himself like other kids. He attacked others, couldn’t communicate well, and isolated himself. “In my opinion I would not say Nikolas was a bully. Nikolas just didn’t have the social skills,” said Fischer.

“Rarely would he go up and participate with a group of kids,” she said. She saw him massaging his arms, possibly “self soothing.”

“I’ve never seen that for someone so young.”

Nikolas’ adoptive parents Lynda and Roger Cruz thought he would outgrow it, Fischer said. Roger Cruz was older and already had four kids, and more parenting skills than Lynda. He dismissed Nikolas’ early behaviors at first, she said.

In these conversations, Lynda Cruz finally shared with Fischer that Cruz was adopted. Fischer wondered if it was a legal adoption, because he went from a troubled birth mother to an older couple.

“She told me later in time that his mother was an addict at birth. When Zachary came along she was trying to tell me they were brothers, but I kind of didn’t believe that,” Fischer testified. They had different physical builds, Nikolas being smaller and lighter weight, and different skin tones, and Fischer couldn’t believe an older couple would be granted another adoption.

The adoptions of Nikolas and, later, his brother Zachary were raised in court to show the disparity in their sizes and developmental abilities as children.

Zachary Cruz also attended the early learning child care center. There were no signs he had any of the issues his older brother had, Fischer said.

Her testimony feeds into a defense argument that Cruz exhibited signs of a disorder from his earliest interactions with adults. Yet no intervention worked. The defense says that Cruz has Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, because his birth mother, the late Brenda Woodard, drank alcohol and used drugs during her pregnancy, according to testimony Monday.

Those behaviors before he was born contributed to his developmental problems as a young child, the defense said. Their mother was in jail and had access to better prenatal care when she was pregnant with Zachary, according to the defense team.

Testimony on Tuesday from Patricia Devaney-Westerlind, who lived across the street from Lynda and Roger Cruz, could help support the defense’s argument that Lynda Cruz, though a loving mother, failed in getting her son the right diagnosis and help he required. Roger Cruz died in front of Nikolas Cruz when the boy was 5.

Lynda Cruz “worked on the nursery for a long time.” She bought little sailor outfits for Nikolas. She was “the happiest that I’d seen her in a long time,” when her sons were young, Westerlind said.

Cruz “was a little bit behind on his milestones,” Westerlind recalled. So her daughter, who was slightly younger, “would go get him snacks” and “talk for him.”

It became clear by the time Nikolas Cruz was 2, that something wasn’t right, she recalled.

“He’s very, very hyper,” at 18 months. “He was just very hyper, always running around. Always getting into things. He wasn’t talking, so if he wanted a toy, he’d go after someone’s hand to get a toy. He was a biter.”

When the kids grew older, and other neighborhood kids joined the group, Nikolas Cruz “would go and hide behind the blinds,” she recalled.

Westerlind didn’t relish the idea of telling her friend Lynda Cruz that something was wrong with her child. But Roger Cruz already had four kids and he noticed the issue. He wanted the boy seen by a specialist but Lynda Cruz was in denial and didn’t “want to see anything wrong.”

Last to testify Tuesday was John Newnham, a former family counselor for Broward County Public Schools, who counseled students with emotional and behavioral disorders and students with autism at Coral Springs Elementary while Cruz was a student there. Newnham met with Cruz from the time he was in kindergarten at Coral Springs Elementary School until he went to middle school.

Newnham described a child who was noticeably anxious, felt he was an outcast and whose behavioral improvements were inconsistent over the years in both special education and general education classrooms.

Newnham recalled their first meeting. It’s one he remembers these many years later because Cruz was more afraid than other students he met, Newnham said. Cruz would recoil from a fist bump, handshake or high-five, and he avoided eye contact.

Cruz’s heightened anxiety improved over the years, Newnham said, but he struggled significantly to communicate in his early years, and it took longer than usual for Cruz to build a relationship with him. Newnham noticed Cruz seemed to be seeking approval from him in their sessions.

“It led me to believe it was a complex issue … part of it could have been anxiety and a kind of hyper-awareness of how others perceive him and wanting to be perceived in a good light, whatever good meant to him,” he said. “It was pronounced in his case.”

If Cruz made a mistake in his classwork, his frustration was evident. He’d excessively erase, write over his mistake or break the pencil. And his anxiety presented itself in staring at the clock, waiting for the end of the day as he grew increasingly frustrated, anticipating the bell.

Newnham said the two talked about how Cruz felt different from other students. He recalled Cruz calling himself a “freak,” he told the jury.

“A frequent statement of his would be, for example, ‘I’m just stupid,’” Newnham said.

Newnham testified that after Cruz’s father died, newly single mother Lynda Cruz expressed her “increasing frustration” with Cruz’s behaviors in school and at home. She was overwhelmed by her “often defiant” and “hard-to-control” sons who acted out at home and in the neighborhood.

Newnham offered her parenting classes, respite care, in-home therapy, and he recommended she see a psychiatrist. But she didn’t always follow through with the referrals.

“She communicated that she was reluctant to discipline the boys,” he said. “She was somewhat fearful of them ...”

In cross-examination, Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus told Newnham that Cruz was seeing a psychologist for about a year, that Lynda Cruz had enrolled Cruz and his brother in grief counseling. and that Cruz received in-home therapy during his elementary school years. His questions were designed as an attempt to undercut Newnham’s testimony that Lynda Cruz was inconsistent in following up with the referrals he gave her.

In that yearlong period, Lynda Cruz took her son to see the psychiatrist only 15 times, McNeill advised Newnham after Marcus’ questions. And the grief counseling they were enrolled in came four years after their father’s death, bolstering the testimony that she was inconsistent.

Jurors on Wednesday did not hear one potentially explosive allegation that has come up in jail calls and pretrial interviews — the notion that Cruz may have been molested by a family friend when he was 10. The evidence to support the allegation is inadequate to present to a jury, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled.

