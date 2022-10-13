Parkland gunman gets mercy from jury with life prison sentences for school shooting

4
Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·5 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — He doesn’t deserve to die.

At least, not for the murder of 15-year-old Luke Hoyer or of 14-year-old Martin Duque, a Broward jury decided Thursday after deliberating seven hours.

Or for Gina Montalto, 14; Alex Schachter, 14; Alaina Petty, 14; Alyssa Alhadeff, 14; Nicholas Dworet, 17; Helena Ramsay, 17; Chris Hixon, 49; Carmen Schentrup, 16; Aaron Feis, 37; Scott Beigel, 35; Meadow Pollack, 18; Cara Loughran, 14; Joaquin Oliver, 17; or Jaime Guttenberg, 14.

As the recommendation for life in prison was made in Hixon’s death, his son was escorted from the courtroom.

Hixon’s death was the first test of the possibility of a split verdict.

On the evidence, the prosecution made its case, the jury found unanimously. But at least one juror, and all it took was one, was persuaded by the defense plea for mercy.

Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, who confessed to taking 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, deserves the mercy he did not show when he pulled the trigger and ended their lives, the jury of five women and seven men decided on 16 of 17 counts.

The verdicts were only the first of 17, and it remains to be seen whether the decision will hold up for the remaining victims. It would take a death recommendation in only one case to make Cruz a likely candidate for Florida’s death row.

Thursday’s decision is unlikely to bring real closure to anyone involved. It won’t return the 17 lives that were lost, the children whose only crime was going to school on Valentine’s Day, or the teachers who tried to save them. It won’t remove the scars from the victims who survived the attack with shrapnel lodged in their skin.

It won’t erase the memories of dozens of children who made their way out of the building by stepping over the bodies and blood of their slaughtered classmates.

The jury’s decision won’t reopen the doors of the 1200 building at the Parkland high school campus. It won’t mop the bloodstains from the floors and walls, restore the shattered glass to the classroom doors, or complete the unfinished assignments that were abandoned mid-thought by the terrified students when the firing began.

But it ends the only mystery associated with the case — is this the “worst of the worst” scenario lawmakers envisioned when they made the death penalty legal again in Florida?

Cruz, 19 when he committed the murders, offered almost immediately to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. The Broward Public Defender’s Office, which represented him, argued repeatedly that accepting life over death would avoid the spectacle of a trial and the trauma of introducing the evidence.

Prosecutors rejected the offer, refusing to allow the defendant to choose his own fate.

Over the course of four years, the public learned how many times Cruz was identified as a safety threat, and how little was done to address it.

While in custody, Cruz attacked a detention deputy who was guarding him, leading to an additional criminal charge that served as a barometer of how potential jurors would feel about deciding his fate. That trial was scheduled to begin last year and had reached the jury selection phase. Potential jurors broke down in tears when they saw the defendant, and the knowledge that they were not there to deal with the Parkland shooting was of little comfort.

Faced with the near certainty of a guilty verdict, defense lawyers decided to drop any pretense of doubt. Cruz was guilty, and the defense had to focus on the only goal within reach — convincing at least one juror to spare his life.

Cruz stood before a packed courtroom on Oct. 20, 2021, and addressed the judge in a rambling monotone that sounded like he was reading from prepared notes. He wasn’t. “I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day and that if I were to get a second chance I would do everything in my power to try to help others,” he said. “And I am doing this for you and I do not care if you do not believe me, and I love you and I know you don’t believe me but I have to live with this every day and it brings me nightmares and I can’t live with myself sometimes but I try to push through because I know that’s what you guys would want me to do.”

Family members of the slain victims greeted his confession with undisguised contempt. His guilt was never in question.

Until Thursday, his fate was.

Florida law requires a jury’s unanimous recommendation to sentence a murderer to death. Jury selection began on April 4. In all, nearly 1,800 jurors were screened through fits and starts that pushed the trial’s start date further and further into the summer. In the end, 22 were chosen to sit through the trial. Ten were alternates, unaware that their services would no longer be required once deliberations began.

Testimony began July 18, after prosecutor Mike Satz delivered an opening statement outlining the state’s case. In the weeks that followed, the jury was presented with graphic videos and photographs and heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the Stoneman Douglas massacre.

The prosecution’s case reached a crescendo the week of Aug. 1, when family members began testifying and jurors walked through the building where the mass shooting occurred.

Throughout the prosecution’s case, defense lawyers barely spoke. There was nothing to dispute, lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill later told the jury. The defense case sought to separate the crime from the person who committed it, to present Cruz as “brain-damaged, broken and mentally ill,” deserving of a life sentence, but undeserving of death.

____

Recommended Stories

  • Proposition 308 sidesteps the real issue: It'll make illegal immigration worse

    Offering in-state tuition to non-citizens is an incentive that will exacerbate our broken immigration system. Vote no on Arizona's Proposition 308.

  • Parkland shooter gets life in prison for deadliest US high school massacre

    Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty a year ago to killing 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school

  • Bigfoot convention, ‘Conjuring’ house, gopher tortoises: News from around our 50 states

    Mayor rescues family from SUV stalled on train tracks in Georgia, Netflix nears deal for former Army base site in New Jersey, and more

  • Incarcerated Man Says He’s Tupac Shakur Reincarnated

    A Colorado inmate filed a lawsuit in New York to obtain Tupac Shakur’s estate because he believes he’s the late

  • Federal prosecutors take over German rail sabotage probe

    German federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigation into the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system that brought trains to a standstill Saturday across northwestern Germany. The federal prosecutors office said Thursday it is taking over the probe from state investigators due to the gravity of the case. Officials said Monday that cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and 440 kilometers (275 miles) away in the western Germany town of Herne.

  • UN demands Russia reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine

    The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbor’s territory. The vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions. It was the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions it has approved since Russian troops invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.

  • NATO urges Lukashenko to stop supporting Russia's military actions against Ukraine

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko should stop helping and supporting Russia's military actions against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a briefing in Brussels on Oct. 12.

  • He drove 7 hours to deliver pipe bomb in gift box to kill ‘romantic rival,’ feds say

    Then a big explosion came.

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Paris Hilton's Glitzy Versace Mini

    Though Hilton solidified herself as a tastemaker years prior, she proved she still had her finger on the pulse on the 2009 red carpet.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech find updated COVID booster protects against Omicron in trial

    (Reuters) -Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine booster, adapted for the BA.4 and the BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, generated a strong immune response and was well-tolerated in testing on humans. With the results, which the companies described as consistent with preclinical data, the partners are following up with human trial data that had previously been missing from their successful filings for regulatory approval. In a joint statement on Thursday, the companies said data from roughly 80 adult patients showed the booster dose led to a substantial increase in neutralizing antibody levels against the BA.4/BA.5 variants after one week.

  • Cat's 'Mad' Reaction to Mom's Delay in Feeding Him Has Us Laughing Out Loud

    This is one cat we wouldn't want to mess with.

  • NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin would be crossing a “very important line” if he were to order the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday, with the military alliance and Russia both due to hold nuclear exercises in coming days. NATO is holding its exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon,” next week. Russia usually holds its own maneuvers around the same time, and NATO is expecting Moscow's exercise of its nuclear forces sometime this month.

  • ‘Throuple’ Accused of Torturing, Killing, and Eating Women to Get Off

    Kerala PoliceWarning: This story contains graphic details of a series of horrific crimes. A “throuple” in India is accused of murdering, torturing, and later consuming parts of two women police say they slaughtered to satisfy their own deranged sexual cravings. Muhammad Shafi, a convicted rapist who served time for the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman; Bhagaval Sing, a Haiku poet and massage parlor owner; and his wife Laila Singh, who helped run the business, stand accused of the human sacr

  • Missouri Woman Escapes Weeks-Long Rape, Torture After Alleged Captor Took Child To School

    A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Ludicrous Defense Of Alex Jones

    Greene stood up for her fellow conspiracy theorist after a jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million for spreading lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

  • Alex Jones Gloats After Jury Slaps Him With $1 BILLION Bill for His Sandy Hook Garbage

    Joe Buglewicz/GettyA jury decided Wednesday afternoon that Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay $965 million for spewing lies that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax and that the grieving parents involved were paid actors.The money will go straight to the pockets of family members who lost children in the massacre, and to an FBI agent who was harassed by Jones’ listeners. There were 15 plaintiffs in total.But in a livestream that aired as the jury’s verdict was read out, J

  • NYC man released without bail for McDonald's ax attack arrested again and released without bail

    A New York City man arrested and released without bail for an ax-wielding rampage at a McDonald's has been released without bail again for graffiti and bike stealing charges.

  • Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney

    Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.

  • Enraged Bodybuilder Incinerated Ex-Wife in His Backyard, Cops Say

    Photo composite by The Daily Beast; Hendry County Sheriff's Office; FacebookA Florida man is accused of killing his ex-wife when she stopped by his house to pick up some of her belongings, then incinerating her body after taking back her wedding band and engagement ring, according to the feds.Days later, detectives say they found a human jawbone—with a tooth still attached—in a “burn pile” on his five-acre property.The gruesome new details are revealed in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in

  • Judge concerned that juror is flirting with defendant in Whitmer kidnap trial

    Prosecutors tell judge that defendant Paul Bellar is flirting back, smiling and gesturing as the female juror looks his way and smiles.