Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison

The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail.

Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed to the prison reception center in Miami but is instead on his way north, where he will be processed into the Department of Corrections and learn where he is to serve his sentence.

“Honestly, he didn’t have a terrible life these last four and a half years,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was one of 17 murdered by Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. “That’s over. ... He is now going to hell on earth. The only time I will ever think about him again is when I read the inevitable reports that his fellow prisoners have taken care of justice.”

For the families of the victims, the sentencing of Cruz appears to have brought a feeling of unexpected catharsis.

For observers, it brought a host of unexpected questions about boundaries — the expressions of grief from the victims that ventured into pointed criticism of the defense lawyers, the conduct of those lawyers when they believed the world was watching (and when they believed no one was watching), and judge’s embracing of prosecutors after the case was formally concluded.

Watching Cruz leave the courtroom lifted a burden from the families’ shoulders, Guttenberg said, though he was reluctant to speak on anyone else’s behalf.

“None of our families got what we had expected,” he said. “It’s been a long, grueling, emotional process. He was being walked into his inevitable fate. The reality is, it’s done. It’s over. I never ever ever have to think about him, the way he’s being treated, it is over.”

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.