Parkland High School teacher arrested on child porn charges

A Parkland High School teacher was arrested Wednesday in connection with child porn charges after law enforcement allegedly found more than 70 photos of child porn on his Google account.

Gabriel Saucedo, 43. was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, and possession or promotion of lewd material depicting a child.

Saucedo has taught art at Parkland High School since 2020, Ysleta Independent School District officials said. He previously worked at Parkland Pre-K Center from 2020 to 2022, Riverside Middle School from 2016 to 2020, and Ranchland Middle School from 2013 to 2016.

"We want to reassure the public that Ysleta ISD follows policy and all laws in regard to personnel matters, and we cooperate fully with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in their investigations," Ysleta Independent School District officials said in a statement. "However, we are unable to comment further given that personnel matters must be kept confidential in accordance with state law."

El Paso Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children's unit began an investigation into Saucedo after they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a complaint affidavit.

Saucedo allegedly used a Google account to upload 74 images of "lewd visual materials depicting children" between Dec. 10, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022, the affidavit states.

The children in the porn ranged between the ages of seven to 12 years old, according to the affidavit,

A search warrant was issued for the Google account which police used to connect the account to Saucedo, the affidavit states.

Officers called Saucedo Jan. 23, during which he confirmed his name and provided a secondary email address.

A background check conducted by police found the email address Saucedo allegedly used to upload the child porn had also been used by him to apply for his Texas driver's license, the affidavit states.

Saucedo was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a bond totaling $100,000, according to jail records. He had yet to post bail as of Friday, jail logs show.

