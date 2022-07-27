Parkland home riddled with gunfire; man critically hurt, 12-year-old grazed

A home was peppered with gunfire and two people were hurt, including a 12-year-old girl, in an overnight shooting in Parkland.

Investigators said more than 80 shell casings were found at the scene.

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Pierce County deputies were called to 97th Street Court South and Ainsworth near Carlton Lake, east of Interstate 5.

Deputies said at least one home was hit by gunfire. That home was struck 30 times.

A 12-year-old girl in the home was grazed by a bullet but did not go to the hospital.

Police said a second victim was found in a nearby vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.