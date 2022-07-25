Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 34: Jury sees the weapon; Uber driver describes shooter’s demeanor

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service.

Here are updates from Day 34 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

AR-15-style rifle: In the second week of testimony, prosecutors presented as evidence the semi-automatic weapon the killer used in the school. A Broward Sheriff’s deputy testified she collected the Smith & Wesson gun, five magazines and a vest from the landing of a third-floor stairwell.

Ride to school: The Uber driver who took the killer to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the shooting testified he was carrying a large bag that she thought was a music case. The gunman spent most of the 12-minute-and-57-second ride on his phone, the driver said. Her earnings for the trip: $4.53.

Graphic details: A medical examiner described the fatal wounds of 15-year-old freshman Peter Wang and 17-year-old senior Nicholas Dworet, whose mother Annika wiped away tears.

Details: Also testifying Monday were Justin Colton, one of the 17 students who was shot but not killed, and Miguel Suarez, a crime scene detective with the Broward Sheriff’s Office who collected evidence of bullet casings and other projectiles found on the second floor of the 1200 building.

Quote of the day: “Everyone got up and ran. They all scattered around the classroom trying to take cover,” Justin Colton recalled. “As I was running toward the back of the room, my right arm and lower right back were hit.”

Looking ahead: Testimony is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Go to SunSentinel.com/parkland-shooting for complete coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and ongoing coverage of the sentencing trial.

Sun Sentinel staff writers Rafael Olmeda and Scott Travis contributed to this report.