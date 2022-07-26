Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 35: Gun shop owner testifies about weapon; details revealed from victims’ autopsies
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service.
Here are updates from Day 35 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Changes to the gun: Michael Morrison, who owned the shop Sunrise Tactical Supply where the gunman bought the semi-automatic weapon used in the shooting, said several accessories were added after the sale, including a grip, a sling to carry it and a bipod, which is a stand which allows the weapon to rest steady without holding it.
Autopsies: Two Palm Beach County medical examiners who conducted the autopsies of six victims testified. They described grim details about the deaths of Alyssa Alhadeff, 14; Scott Beigel, 35; Jaime Guttenberg, 14; Gina Montalto, 17; Helena Ramsay, 17; and Alex Schachter, 14.
Families in court: Max Schachter sobbed in the courtroom as the medical examiner described the multiple gunshot wounds that killed his son Alex. The parents of Gina Montalto and Jaime Guttenberg cried as they heard how their children were killed. The families of Alyssa Alhadeff and Scott Beigel were not in court Tuesday.
DNA evidence: A crime scene investigator confirmed the gunman’s DNA on various pieces of evidence left at the school.
Quote of the day: “We look for any red flags or signs why the sale should not happen,” former gun shop owner Michael Morrison said. “If for any reasons anyone is uncomfortable, the sale did not happen.”
Looking ahead: Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.
Sun Sentinel staff writers Scott Travis and Rafael Olmeda contributed to this report.