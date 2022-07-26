Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 35: Gun shop owner testifies about weapon; details revealed from victims’ autopsies

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service.

Here are updates from Day 35 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Families in court: Max Schachter sobbed in the courtroom as the medical examiner described the multiple gunshot wounds that killed his son Alex. The parents of Gina Montalto and Jaime Guttenberg cried as they heard how their children were killed. The families of Alyssa Alhadeff and Scott Beigel were not in court Tuesday.

DNA evidence: A crime scene investigator confirmed the gunman’s DNA on various pieces of evidence left at the school.

Quote of the day : “We look for any red flags or signs why the sale should not happen,” former gun shop owner Michael Morrison said. “If for any reasons anyone is uncomfortable, the sale did not happen.”

Looking ahead: Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

Sun Sentinel staff writers Scott Travis and Rafael Olmeda contributed to this report.