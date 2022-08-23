Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 44: Jury hears details from childhood

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service.

Here are updates from Day 44 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Early life: Attorneys defending Nikolas Cruz delved into his childhood Tuesday, building their argument that his profound mental problems were recognized early on but never properly addressed.

Friend and neighbor: Trish Devaney Westerlind testified that Cruz’s adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, was a “helicopter mom” in some ways. The defense contends Lynda Cruz, though a loving mother, failed in getting her son the right diagnosis and help he required. Westerlind, who lived near the Cruzes, takes calls from Cruz and has visited him in jail.

Anxious child: John Newnham, a former family counselor for Broward County Public Schools, described a child who was noticeably anxious, felt he was an outcast and whose behavioral improvements were inconsistent. Newnham met with Cruz from the time he was in kindergarten until he went to middle school.

Maskless: While Cruz wore a mask in court as the prosecution presented its case, he has not worn one this week as the defense proceeds. Over the phone in the jail, he told a family friend he was glad he wore a mask so jurors couldn’t see him smile or laugh. Some days, he was the only one at his table wearing a mask.

Details jury didn’t hear: Jurors did not hear one potentially explosive allegation that has come up in jail calls and pre-trial interviews — the notion that Cruz may have been molested by a family friend when he was about 10. The evidence to support the allegation was inadequate to present to a jury, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled.

Quote of the day : “I should have done a little more, to make him a better person,” said Anne Marie Fischer, former director of Young Minds Learning Center, the preschool attended by the shooter.

Looking ahead: Testimony resumes Wednesday morning.

Sun Sentinel staff writers Brittany Wallman, Angie DiMichele and Rafael Olmeda contributed to this report.