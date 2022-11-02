Parkland killer to get life, but families getting their say

TERRY SPENCER
·5 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parents, wives, children and siblings of the 17 people murdered by Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz finally got their chance after almost five years to verbally thrash him face-to-face — and those who accepted the opportunity didn't waste it.

More will get their chance Wednesday on the second day of a hearing that will end with Cruz formally sentenced to life without parole for the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer has no choice but to impose that sentence as the jury in Cruz's penalty trial could not unanimously agree that he deserved the death penalty.

Members of the victims' families and some of the 17 wounded who survived went to a lectern about 20 feet (6 meters) from Cruz on Tuesday, stared him in the eye and let out their anger and grief, with many telling the 24-year-old they hope his remaining years are filled with the fear and pain he inflicted. Many also criticized a Florida law that requires jury unanimity for a death sentence to be imposed — Cruz's jurors voted 9-3 on Oct. 13 for his execution.

“He has escaped this punishment because a minority of the jury was given the power to overturn the majority decision made by people who were able to see him for what he is – a remorseless monster who deserves no mercy," Meghan Petty said. Her younger sister, 14-year-old Alaina, died when Cruz fired into his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle into her classroom as he stalked the halls of a three-story building for seven minutes, firing 140 shots. He had been planning the shooting for seven months.

“A person has to be incredibly sick to want to hurt another human being. Even sicker to dwell on the desire and craft a plan and unimaginably evil to execute that plan, which didn’t just hurt people but ended lives," she said. “To add insult to murder he was even arrogant enough to plan a disguise believing that he’d be able to escape his actions while my sister lay dying on a dirty classroom floor.”

Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student and then 19, wore a school shirt so that he could blend in with fleeing students as he escaped. He was arrested an hour later.

Cruz, shackled and wearing a red jail jumpsuit, stared at Tuesday's speakers, but showed little emotion.

Anthony Montalto III, whose older sister, 14-year-old Gina, was murdered by a bullet fired point-blank into her chest, said he was at the neighboring middle school and heard the gunshots. He said he felt a pain in his chest — he believes it was a sign of his sister's death.

“To go from a younger brother to an only child ... is a dramatic change for anyone,” he said. He then criticized the defense claim that excessive drinking by Cruz's birth mother during pregnancy caused brain damage that led to a life of erratic and sometimes violent behavior that culminated in the shooting.

“This reality I now live in is an unfortunate truth. An even more unfortunate truth is that this country has forgotten who the victim is. The murderer is not a victim of drinking during pregnancy. He is not a victim of mental health issues. He is a murdering bastard who should be made an example of," Montalto said.

Anne Ramsay recounted the last text she got from her 17-year-old daughter Helena, thanking her for the Valentine's cookie she had packed for her. That afternoon, Helena also died when Cruz fired into her classroom.

“She was a lovely girl, an angel,” Ramsay said.

She said she had mixed feelings before the trial about whether Cruz should get the death penalty, but after hearing the evidence she has no doubt that would have been the proper punishment.

“You are pure evil,” she told Cruz.

Thomas Hixon's father, athletic director Chris Hixon, was shot when he burst through a door and ran at Cruz, trying to stop him. The Navy veteran fell wounded on the floor and tried to take cover in an alcove, but Cruz walked over and shot him again.

Thomas Hixon, a Marine veteran, recalled Cruz claiming remorse a year ago when he pleaded guilty to the murders, setting the stage for the penalty trial.

“Where was your remorse when you saw my father injured and bleeding on the floor and decided to shoot him for a third time?” Hixon told Cruz. “Your defense preyed on the idea of your humanity, but you had none for those you encountered on February 14th.”

Ines Hixon, Thomas' wife and a Navy flight officer, said she was deployed off Iran and had returned from a flight when she saw an email from her husband that his father had been killed. She assumed it was in a car crash, only finding out in a phone call he had been shot.

“When he told me what had happened, I collapsed to the floor,” she said, crying. She called Cruz “a domestic terrorist.”

“Through my service, I thought I was the one in danger but it was my family being slain back home," she said.

___

AP writer Freida Frisaro in Miami contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter

    Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison. For hours, parents, wives, siblings, children and some of the 17 Cruz also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018 stood 20 feet (6 meters) from him. Cruz, 24, stared back at them, dressed in a bright red jail jumpsuit, showing no emotion behind a COVID-19 face mask.

  • Parkland families unleash grief, anger on shooter

    Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered concluded their first day of confronting him in court. (Nov. 1)

  • Takeoff, Rapper from Group Migos, Killed in Houston

    Takeoff, from rap trio Migos, was killed in Houston, his lawyer confirmed.

  • Fired Auburn coach Bryan Harsin 'incredibly disappointed'

    Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin released a statement a day after getting fired amid his second season expressing disappointment while praising the team for staying together “in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.” Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Harsin on Monday after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five competition — going 4-11 — and faced a university probe into his program after his debut season. “I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said in Tuesday's statement.

  • 35 Latine Celebrities 10 Years Ago Vs. Today

    Édgar Ramírez was, and continues to be, a fashion icon.View Entire Post ›

  • Cavs guard Garland practices for first time since eye injury

    CLEVELAND (AP) All-Star point guard Darius Garland went through his first full-contact practice since suffering a serious left eye injury and could return Wednesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics. Garland has been sidelined for five games since he was accidentally poked in the eye by Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. in the Oct. 19 season opener. Garland sustained a cut to his eyelid, and has been dealing with excessive swelling.

  • Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals

    Maria Sakkari couldn't help but smile a wide smile after taking a pair of tiebreakers to edge Jessica Pegula across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd Monday as round-robin singles play began at the WTA Finals. For Sakkari, who will face Aryna Sabalenka next, this was of more importance: She got to hang out with her parents and grandmother — the first time in 4 1/2 years her mom's mom had been in the stands to see the 27-year-old from Greece compete. Grandma hadn't been on hand for one of Sakkari's matches since she lost to Kiki Bertens in the first round of the Madrid Open in May 2018.

  • Nancy Pelosi Says Husband Will Have 'Long Recovery' After Hammer Attack

    Paul Pelosi's accused attacker faces federal and state charges.

  • Canada Plans to Welcome Record Half Million Immigrants in 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is planning to bring in 1.45 million permanent residents in the next three years, ratcheting up its immigration targets to ease labor shortages and offset an aging workforce.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed a

  • Tom Brady takes kids to a Florida food bank following Gisele Bündchen divorce

    Tom Brady reportedly took his two children to volunteer at a food bank in Florida a day after he and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce.

  • Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Seemingly Address 11-Year Age Gap With Halloween Costumes

    Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford seemingly call out haters over their 11-year age gap with their Halloween costumes. The musicians dressed up as a baby and old man for the spooky holiday.

  • Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man

    A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Monday. Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced his decision after hearing testimony last week and seeing video about the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A jury will decide whether Christopher Schurr 's use of deadly force was necessary “after a full and fair trial,” Ayoub said.

  • Danes hand Social Democrats mandate to form government

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danes on Tuesday handed the Social Democratic Party a mandate to form a new government in a general election seen as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's handling of the pandemic and her leadership to overcome yet another crisis. The Social Democrats secured their strongest backing in more than two decades, despite criticism of Frederiksen's tenure for having centralised power around her office and her controversial decision to cull all mink during the pandemic.

  • Colombia leader to see Venezuela's Maduro as isolation thaws

    The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela will have a face-to-face meeting Tuesday for the first time in six years as Colombia's new leader moves rapidly to improve long-frigid relations with a socialist neighbor still facing international sanctions. The meeting announced by the office of Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to take place in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. The announcement said the meeting would cover trade issues and explore ways for Venezuela to rejoin international institutions like the Interamerican Court on Human Rights.

  • Execution is front and center in wake of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial and sentencing

    Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz avoided the death penalty, but his trial has spurred calls for change to make it easier for jurors to condemn people to death.

  • Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing

    (Reuters) -Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the hearing on Wednesday, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is due to sentence Cruz, 24, to life in prison without possibility of parole, a sentence decided by a jury. The jury voted to spare Cruz from the death penalty for one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, a decision several survivors' relatives decried in court as injustice.

  • Biden Claims DeSantis Is ‘Trump Incarnate’

    President Biden on Tuesday labeled Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis "Donald Trump incarnate" while boosting Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist on the campaign trail.

  • Dog spotted in Mexico running with human head in its mouth

    A dog was seen by residents of the Mexican state of Zacatecas running down the street with a severed human head in its mouth. Police eventually were able to wrestle the head away.

  • Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

    A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. On a trip back to Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdullah was imprisoned because of those calls. Prince Abdullah’s case, detailed in Saudi court documents obtained by The Associated Press, hasn’t been previously reported.

  • Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government

    Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government. When announcing the election in October — seven months before the end of her four-year term — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she wanted “a broad government with parties on both sides of the political middle.”