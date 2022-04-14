Parkland killer should live out his life in prison | Bill Cotterell

Mary Lou Tighe, visiting the Capitol with the Broward League of Cities, looks at photos and hears the voices of six victims of the Feb. 14, 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that claimed the lives of 17. Six of the 52 stories that make up the "Anguish in the Aftermath" collection are on display at the Capitol in recognition of the two year anniversary of the shooting until Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

The dismissal of an entire panel of 60 prospective jurors amply illustrates the near-impossible task state prosecutors face in seeking the execution of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass murderer.

If anyone has ever deserved the death penalty, it’s Nikolas Cruz. Last October, he admitted fatally shooting 17 people and wounding 17 others at the Parkland school on Feb. 14, 2018. From the moment of his arrest, an hour after the rampage, there was never any doubt of his guilt.

But how responsible he is, legally, is something lawyers can argue about — which they’re doing in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom. The life-or-death sentencing phase of the proceedings, required by Florida’s two-tier capital punishment law, is expected to take months.

It’s all legal and proper, and Cruz’s execution after several years of appeals, would be richly deserved. But what would be the harm if the state conceded the case and settled for multiple sentences of life without parole?

During the slow, laborious screening of possible jurors on Feb. 11, eight of them became so overwhelmed by emotion that they had to leave the courtroom. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer dismissed the entire batch of 60 people on hand at the time, saying the pool could have been tainted by the emotional reaction of the eight.

The hearing goes on, with about 136 people screened in the first few days and told to come back next month for further winnowing. Those dismissed from the Cruz case were retained for possible selection in other, less emotional cases.

Good for them. They showed humanity with their visceral reaction to the terrible responsibility of deciding whether a man — even a man like Cruz — should be put to death.

But they also showed once more difficulty in finding justice in this terrible case. There really is no justice; justice would be those students and staff members being restored to normal life, and that can’t happen.

Still, the system requires a fair jury to assess the aggravating and mitigating factors in the defendant’s miserable life and his criminal actions four years ago. And a death sentence requires a unanimous vote by the dozen jurors ultimately seated.

As we saw with the eight people overcome by the enormity of emotions in the case, any normally empathetic person is going to feel some sensitivity. They’re not automatons.

It’s not to absolve Cruz of responsibility for his murderous rampage, but to recognize what a horribly damaged, sick individual his Dickensian upbringing made of him.

Sure, lots of people endure deprived and abusive childhoods and don’t murder anyone. But all it takes is one juror to decide keeping him in a cage for the rest of his life is better than pumping poisonous chemicals into his arm.

If just one juror holds out, the automatic sentence is life without parole — which is what he’s already got.

If he’d killed someone dear to me, I wouldn’t have wanted him captured alive. But that’s revenge. That’s why friends and family of the victims — or even strangers who themselves have been victims of violent crimes — aren’t chosen for juries.

Vengeance is satisfying and suited for crimes like these, but not a worthy goal of the law. Justice is the only goal and that’s hard to find, even for detached, impartial jurors.

So, if, somehow, prosecutors can persuade a unanimous jury to send Cruz to Death Row, will society be any safer? We had school shootings before Cruz took his rifle to MSD High, and we’ve had some since.

Perhaps another sick, twisted individual out there will be deterred by knowing that Cruz is condemned. But does anyone doubt there are some equally sick, twisted individuals out there who are not being deterred by anything? If they were normal, we wouldn’t have to worry about them.

Nikolas Cruz doesn’t deserve to live, not even in prison. But the state doesn’t need to kill him. If it would bring back any victims, if it would deter the next mad gunman, executing Cruz would be worth the months of hearings, years of appeals and expense of expert-witness services.

But it’s not.

That’s why it would be better to concede the point, give him the no-parole life sentence and forget about him.

Not for his sake, but for ours.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat capitol reporter who writes a twice-weekly column. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com

