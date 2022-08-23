Parkland man kidnapped and robbed by woman he met on dating app

A Parkland man was kidnapped and robbed for three hours after he met a woman on the dating app Plenty of Fish, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-year-old man told deputies he drove to an apartment complex to meet with the woman, who had presented herself as someone similar in age.

The victim said he was in the apartment for about five minutes when a man appeared, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to take off his clothes.

According to the victim, the woman started to take photos of the nude victim.

The couple then ordered the victim to unlock his cell phone and instructed him to transfer $6,000 to their account using an app.

When the transfer was flagged as fraudulent, the couple made the victim attempt more transactions via other apps.

According to deputies, the couple even posed as the victim over the phone to try and get the account unlocked.

After three hours, the couple released the victim, threatening to send the nude photos to his contact list if he told anyone what happened.

The next day, deputies were dispatched to the same apartment for a domestic violence incident.

When deputies arrived, they found the man from the robbery and as they went to arrest him, he reached for a gun inside his pocket.

Deputies were able to safely detain the 22 year-old man, who was arrested and put in the back of a patrol car.

According to deputies, the man moved his handcuffs to the front of his body and while attempting to escape, broke the interior door panel and the top of the seat belt fastener.

The man was charged with robbery, kidnapping, extortion, unlawful possession of a firearm and malicious mischief. Bail was set at $125,000.

According to deputies, the man has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for robbery, assault, residential burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is also on supervision with the Department of Corrections.

The 19-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with robbery, kidnapping and extortion. Her bail was set at $50,000.