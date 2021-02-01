A Parkland mother says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene privately said she doesn't believe school shootings were faked, but refuses to say so in public

Tom Porter
Rep. Greene and Parkland victim mother
The mother of a Parkland shooting victim (right) said she had challenged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) about her support for conspiracy theories about school shootings. MSNBC

  • The mother of a Parkland shooting victim said she spoke to GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday.

  • Linda Beigel Schulman said she challenged Greene over the congresswoman's claim that the shooting was faked.

  • Schulman said Greene disavowed the conspiracy theory, but wouldn't join her on TV and do so publicly.

Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son was killed in the 2018 high-school shooting in Parkland, Florida, said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had privately disavowed her conspiracy theory about school shootings, but refuses to do so publicly.

Schulman told MSNBC on Sunday that she had spoken to the GOP congresswoman over Zoom on Saturday, after it emerged that Greene had previously expressed support for baseless conspiracy theories claiming that the school shootings at Parkland and elsewhere were "false flag" operations, or faked.

Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, was one of the 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting in February 2018.

"When we started our conversation, I was totally upfront and told Congresswoman Greene that I was going to be on MSNBC today," Schulman said. "Parameters were set, and the only topic discussed would be the school shootings at Parkland and Sandy Hook and that the conversation would be totally confidential. Our talk went very well."

She described the conversation with Greene as "friendly and cordial," and said that Greene had agreed to her sharing details of their conversation.

"My first question to Congresswoman Greene was: Do you really believe that Parkland and Sandy Hook were false flags and staged?" Schulman said.

"That was a real important question to me. To this moment, I cannot fathom that somebody could say something like that. Her answer was unequivocally no, I do not."

Schulman said that even though she wanted to trust Greene, she couldn't, and that Greene had declined to join her on MSNBC to publicly reject the conspiracy theory.

"Unless she wants to get in front of the public and wants to right the wrong lies being espoused out there and wants to disavow the things that she said, no, I can't believe it," Schulman said.

"Maybe inside of her she believes it. I don't know. I have no idea. I'm not inside of her, but you can - words are very powerful, but actions speak louder than words."

A spokesperson for Greene's office directed Insider to a tweet by Greene on January 19. The tweet contained an unsigned statement where the reality of the Parkland killing is acknowledged, but was described as part of an attack on "gun free" school zoning plans and on Broward County police officer, Scot Peterson, for not doing more to save lives during the shooting.

"The assertation [sic] that Rep. Greene believes that those tragedies are anything other than mad men committing horrific acts is absolutely ridiculous," said the spokesperson.

"She's released a statement on Parkland over a week ago. Maybe if you were an actual journalist you'd already know that," they added.

Democrats are calling for Greene to be removed from Congress after past comments in support of multiple bizarre right-wing conspiracy theories, as well as a call for violence against Democratic lawmakers, came to light.

CNN last week uncovered Facebook posts made in the past where Greene expressed support for the conspiracy theory that the Parkland and Sandy Hook shootings, which had prompted renewed calls for gun control laws, were faked as part of an elaborate plot.

A newly-resurfaced video also showed Greene harassing Parkland survivor and gun-control activist David Hogg near Congress weeks after the shooting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

