Parkland partygoers wrestle gun away from neighbor who returned home to get another

Deputies said partygoers wrestled a gun away from a suspect who lived across the street from a Parkland home after he fired a shot at a man. The suspect then went home and grabbed another gun before deputies arrived, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of 131st Street East where a birthday party was being held.

Investigators said at some point, a 34-year-old man at the home got into an argument with his 41-year-old neighbor, which escalated into a fight.

Police said the neighbor fired a shot at the victim, then several people pulled the gun away from the man.

The neighbor then went back to his home and got another gun before deputies arrived.

Responding deputies found the shooter at his home, where he had a gun in his hand. They ordered him to put the gun on the ground, and after complying, the man was taken into custody.

The victim’s injuries were minor, and he was able to leave the hospital a short time later.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a minor injury that happened during the earlier fight. He was then booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault.