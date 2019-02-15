Parkland remembers 17 lives lost one year ago, hopes for a safer future

PARKLAND, Fla. – Valentine's Day was far from the minds of those Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students who arrived at school Thursday morning.

They wore "MSD Strong" maroon attire instead of pinks and reds. The flowers they brought weren't for their significant others but for the memorial garden growing in front of the school in Parkland.

The garden – "Project Grow Love" – is a peaceful place where flowers bloom, candles burn and colorful rocks display words such as: "Parkland heals together" and "Love always heals."

Throughout the morning, as students worked on community service projects on campus, people of all backgrounds visited the garden to pay their respects.

Jay Hamm, of Jupiter, brought his therapy dogs – Chibby Choo and K Poppy – to cheer up students.

David "Cobra" Clemente, left, and Mark "Yankee" Muniz stand guard by the memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the commemoration of the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives at the school in Parkland, Florida, on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Clemente and Muniz are part of the Guardian Angels Parkland chapter and have been standing watch at the school since the shooting last year.

Several men in red sweaters, who call themselves Guardian Angels, kept a watchful eye as families visited the site, where only a year ago lay a memorial for each of the 17 – students and teachers – who died in the shooting attack at the school Feb. 14, 2018.

"We've been here since day one," said David Clemente, who goes by the name "Cobra."

"We remain in the background and are a big supporter of the community and in keeping the students safe and alive," he said.

Stones bearing the names of those who were killed lay in the memorial garden during the commemoration of the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Schools superintendent, grieving mom talk

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie held a news conference Thursday morning in front of the school where there was a large police presence.

Runcie addressed the progress made to increase school security districtwide this past year. Security camera and intercom systems have been updated. At Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the district doubled security staff from nine to 18, added more than 100 security cameras, and replaced door-locking mechanisms.

"It's an ongoing effort and the top priority for us to make our schools as safe as possible for our students and families," Runcie said.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie holds a press conference during the commemoration of the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

One day before the first anniversary of the shooting, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a statewide grand jury to investigate the Broward County school system and other districts for their handling of school safety.

School attendance was lower than usual Thursday. Stoneman Douglas scheduled a “day of service and love.” Teachers organized community service projects on-campus, but attendance was voluntary.

"We gave our students and families the opportunity to spend the day in the manner in which they wanted," Runcie said.

Linda Biegel Schulman tears up during a press conference as she talks about her son Scott Beigel, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher who died trying to save students from the gunman, during the commemoration of the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives at the school in Parkland, Florida, on Thursday, February 14, 2019.