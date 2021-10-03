Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl
Kaelan Deese
The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

Former student Nikolas Cruz, 23, allegedly attacked Sgt. Raymond Beltran while jailed on charges of killing 14 students and three staff members of the Parkland high school, as well as wounding 17 others. The murder trial has been delayed by the pandemic, with no clear date set.

“The accused murderer who took our children's lives is clearly violent and took that out on a guard. He needs to face the justice system for that,” said Tony Montalto, president of Stand With Parkland, a group comprising victims’ families. His 14-year-old daughter, Gina, died in the shooting.

Cruz faces a possible 15-year sentence if convicted of attempted criminal battery on a law enforcement officer and three lesser charges related to the fight. His attorney plans to argue Beltran mistreated Cruz previously and provoked the Nov. 13, 2018, brawl.

The fight ensued inside a Broward County jail recreation area and was captured on a soundless security video. Prosecutors said in a short statement that "the jail video and evidence in the case speak for themselves," according to the Associated Press.

Attorneys for Cruz want to eliminate any possible jury candidates who cannot separate their knowledge of the Stoneman Douglas shooting from the question of whether Cruz attacked Beltran and if he was provoked.

Cruz's attorneys have stated would plead guilty to 17 murders in exchange for a life sentence. However, prosecutors have declined the offer and say the case deserves a death sentence.

