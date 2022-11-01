Parkland school shooter faces victims in court in sentencing hearing

The sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began Tuesday with victims and family members sharing their heartbreak before him in court.

A jury spared the 24-year-old from the death penalty last month, instead handing down a recommendation of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 14 students and 3 staff members.

Those who survived the shooting and the loved ones of those who were killed or wounded had the chance to share impact statements before the sentence was formally announced.

With so many who wish to be heard, the actual sentencing is expected to take place Wednesday, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Stacey Lippel, a teacher at Parkland who was shot and survived, told Cruz: “You don’t know me but you tried to kill me."

"I will have a scar on my arm and the memory of you pointing your gun at me ingrained in my brain forever," she said before the court, looking the shooter in the eyes.

She said she's left with feelings of horror and guilt.

“Horror at the memories of what you left behind in your wake and the guilt that I am left with because I wish I could’ve done more to save my co-workers and students who you killed," she said.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer called Lippel a hero and thanked her for her service in trying to protect students in the shooting.

Debbi Hixon, the widow of Chris Hixon, a teacher who ran into the school to try and stop the shooter, told the gunman: “I hope that your name and existence are erased from society.”

The parents of Ben Wikander, a student who was shot in the back, abdomen and arm and survived, spoke of his agonizing pain and road to recovery — saying he still has a ways to go.

“Whatever pain you experience in prison will unfortunately be a fraction of what Ben endured,” his father, Eric Wikander, said.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, 14, said on Twitter he won’t share an impact statement at the hearing, saying, “Will it make me feel better?”

Story continues

"I have decided that it simply won’t change reality or the way I feel. It won’t make me feel better. The reality is that I will still visit Jaime at the cemetery and the monsters fate will not change. It has already been decided," he wrote.

"My future will no longer be dependent on the need to get through a criminal trial and wondering what will happen. That has been decided," he explained. "My life is no longer dependent on the outcome of this trial and delivering another impact statement will not make me feel better and so I will not be doing so today."

The jury’s recommendation of life in prison last month, was met with tears and outrage by family members of the victims, with many saying the shooter deserved the death penalty.

The 12-person jury had to unanimously agree to back a death sentence. In the three-month penalty trial, the defense argued the gunman was mentally ill and should be spared.

The gunman had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder in the massacre.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com