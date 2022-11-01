Parkland school shooter faces victims in court in sentencing hearing

Joe Raedle
2
Marlene Lenthang
·3 min read

The sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began Tuesday with victims and family members sharing their heartbreak before him in court.

A jury spared the 24-year-old from the death penalty last month, instead handing down a recommendation of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 14 students and 3 staff members.

Those who survived the shooting and the loved ones of those who were killed or wounded had the chance to share impact statements before the sentence was formally announced.

With so many who wish to be heard, the actual sentencing is expected to take place Wednesday, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Stacey Lippel, a teacher at Parkland who was shot and survived, told Cruz: “You don’t know me but you tried to kill me."

"I will have a scar on my arm and the memory of you pointing your gun at me ingrained in my brain forever," she said before the court, looking the shooter in the eyes.

She said she's left with feelings of horror and guilt.

“Horror at the memories of what you left behind in your wake and the guilt that I am left with because I wish I could’ve done more to save my co-workers and students who you killed," she said.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer called Lippel a hero and thanked her for her service in trying to protect students in the shooting.

Debbi Hixon, the widow of Chris Hixon, a teacher who ran into the school to try and stop the shooter, told the gunman: “I hope that your name and existence are erased from society.”

The parents of Ben Wikander, a student who was shot in the back, abdomen and arm and survived, spoke of his agonizing pain and road to recovery — saying he still has a ways to go.

“Whatever pain you experience in prison will unfortunately be a fraction of what Ben endured,” his father, Eric Wikander, said.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, 14, said on Twitter he won’t share an impact statement at the hearing, saying, “Will it make me feel better?”

"I have decided that it simply won’t change reality or the way I feel. It won’t make me feel better. The reality is that I will still visit Jaime at the cemetery and the monsters fate will not change. It has already been decided," he wrote.

"My future will no longer be dependent on the need to get through a criminal trial and wondering what will happen. That has been decided," he explained. "My life is no longer dependent on the outcome of this trial and delivering another impact statement will not make me feel better and so I will not be doing so today."

The jury’s recommendation of life in prison last month, was met with tears and outrage by family members of the victims, with many saying the shooter deserved the death penalty.

The 12-person jury had to unanimously agree to back a death sentence. In the three-month penalty trial, the defense argued the gunman was mentally ill and should be spared.

The gunman had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder in the massacre.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing

    (Reuters) -Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the hearing on Wednesday, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is due to sentence Cruz, 24, to life in prison without possibility of parole, a sentence decided by a jury. The jury voted to spare Cruz from the death penalty for one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

  • Drive-by shooting in Chicago leaves at least 13 injured

    At least 13 people, including three children, were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s West Side. The victims were all taken to area hospitals, some with life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet determined a motive.

  • 'A monster': Families, wounded confront Parkland shooter

    Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's two-day sentencing hearing began Tuesday with the families of the 17 people he murdered getting their first chance to speak to him directly, using emotional and often angry terms to describe the devastation he brought to their lives. Debra Hixon — the wife of athletic director Chris Hixon, a Navy veteran who died trying to stop the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — was the first to address Cruz. “You stole him from us, and you did not receive the justice that you deserved," Debra Hixon said.

  • SC school employee arrested; accused of assaulting someone on school property

    A Lancaster County School District employee has been arrested for allegedly assaulting someone on school property, authorities confirm.

  • Past time to end capital punishment: Sentencing process still isn't fair, fully transparent

    The evidence is overwhelming that the death penalty process is fraught with human error, unfair and extraordinarily expensive.

  • At least 13 shot, including 3 children, in Chicago drive-by shooting on Halloween, police say

    At least 13 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said, including a 3-year-old and two other children.

  • Two-day Cruz sentencing begins Nov. 1

    Two-day Cruz sentencing begins Nov. 1

  • Parkland shooter to be officially sentenced on Tuesday

    Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to be officially sentenced on Tuesday.

  • Lebanon city police searching for suspect in robbery at Gulf gas station

    Police were dispatched at 1:25 a.m. to the 1201 Cumberland St. gas station. The clerk said a man the checkout counter and demanded money.

  • Families get final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced

    Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week — but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday that will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Cruz for his Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence the former Stoneman Douglas student to life without parole — an outcome most of the families criticized.

  • Sen. Cotton says U.S. needs to "get tough on crime" after Pelosi attack

    He said "we should throw the book" at the assailant.

  • Ex-Deutsche Trader Asks Court to Quash Spoofing Conviction

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Deutsche Bank precious-metals trader has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for manipulating gold and silver prices with fake “spoof” trade orders.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whis

  • Sixers to assign second-year guard Jaden Springer to Blue Coats

    The Philadelphia 76ers will send young guard Jaden Springer down to the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League.

  • Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16

    Terry McLaurin punctuated his homecoming with a clutch play in a Washington win. Taylor Heinicke made sure of it. McLaurin's spectacular 33-yard catch with 26 seconds left set up Heinicke's 1-yard TD plunge, lifting the Commanders to a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

  • Hurt, anger, loss: Victim impact statements precede sentencing of Parkland shooter Nik Cruz

    Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is set to be sentenced. The victims' families will address the court first, sharing how his actions changed their lives.

  • SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission in three years

    (Reuters) -SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the world's most-powerful active rocket, lifted off for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk's company sending a group of satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force. The rocket system, representing three Falcon 9 boosters strapped side-by-side, lifted off at a SpaceX launch pad through dense fog. Two satellites from the U.S. Space Force and a group of smaller satellites were bound for orbit.

  • Fan tributes pour in on social media following news of Takeoff's death

    “RIP Takeoff, you made your mark,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

  • Lindsay Lohan on social media and how it can be helpful to young stars: 'I'm a little jealous'

    Lindsay Lohan recently spoke about her comeback and the reason she thinks social media would have helped her when she was a young star. Lohan is appearing in "Falling for Christmas."

  • FDA advisers meet on racial disparities in pulse oximeters

    The clip-on devices that use light to measure oxygen levels in the blood are getting a closer look from U.S. regulators after recent studies suggest they don't work as well for patients of color. The devices, called pulse oximeters, usually snap onto a finger and are widely used in hospitals across the globe to help guide treatment. In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about possible inaccuracies after a study found the devices tended to overestimate Black patients’ oxygen levels.

  • S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

    South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility for the country's worst disaster in years. National police chief Yoon Hee Keun said an initial investigation found there were many urgent calls from citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of the crowd gathering in Itaewon.