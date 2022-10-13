Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets life without parole, jury declines death penalty
A jury has reached a verdict in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school shooter, who killed 17 people and injured 17 more in 2018.
WPTV's Michael Williams speaks with attorneys Douglas Rudman and Michelle Suskauer about the takeaways that led to a jury being unable to reach a consensus on death for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
A Florida jury is deliberating to determine the fate of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. He pleaded guilty last year to killing 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Prosecutors are recommending that the 24-year-old receive the death penalty. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joined Errol Barnett and Meg Oliver to discuss the case.
A 12-person jury recommended Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life in prison without parole. The jury deliberated for more than seven hours before delivering its recommendation on Thursday morning.
He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Florida jury failed to unanimously agree on the death penalty for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
After three months of testimony and lawyers' arguments, 12 jurors began deliberating on Wednesday on whether the man who killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day in 2018 should be sentenced to death. Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Fort Lauderdale. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
