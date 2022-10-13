Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets life without parole, jury declines death penalty

The AV Club

After being booted from Instagram and Twitter, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) has attempted to continue his antisemitic and conspiracy theory-laden publicity blitz with an appearance on The Shop, the YouTube talk show produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Though the producers apparently hoped to have a productive conversation with the rapper about his most recent controversies, the episode has now been pulled, seemingly due to all the antisemitism and conspiracy theories. (