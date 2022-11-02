Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets 34 life sentences

The cold-blooded killer who fatally shot 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018 was formally sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Nikolas Cruz, now 24, received 34 consecutive life sentences — 17 for the fatal shootings and the rest for 17 others who were wounded in his attack.

Cruz said nothing during the hearing.

His fate had been decided weeks earlier, when a jury ruled that he should be sentenced to life in prison and avoid the death penalty. Nine of the 12 jurors wanted Cruz to die, but death penalty rulings must be unanimous in Florida.

Several victims’ family members were disgusted by the life sentence and continued to share their outrage on Tuesday and Wednesday in victim impact statements.

“From what I hear, child killers are highly frowned upon and hated in prison,” Linda Beigel Schulman, whose adult son Scott Beigel was killed, told Cruz on Wednesday. “I welcome the day that I’m told that you’ve been tortured and taken out for your cold-blooded, premeditated, calculated, heinous murders, because you deserve no less.”

Cruz fatally shot 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. He also wounded 17 more people in the attack. He pleaded guilty to all the murder and attempted murder charges in October 2021.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s voice broke as she read out the first of Cruz’s life sentences, but she remained steady for the remaining 33.

The killer showed no emotion as he was condemned to a life behind bars. When Scherer finished reading the sentences, one man in the courtroom said, “Good riddance.”

“I’m too old to see you live out your life sentence, but I hope your every breathing moment here on Earth is miserable and you repent for your sins, Nikolas,” said Terri Rabinovitz, grandmother of 14-year-old victim Alyssa Alhadeff.

With News Wire Services