Parkland school shooter to serve life in prison without parole
A judge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sentenced Nikolas Cruz to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
A judge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sentenced Nikolas Cruz to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. A jury voted last month to spare Cruz, 24, the death penalty, instead choosing life in prison without possibility of parole for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Cruz pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder for his rampage on Feb. 14, 2018, then faced the three-month penalty trial earlier this year.
(Reuters) -Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the hearing on Wednesday, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is due to sentence Cruz, 24, to life in prison without possibility of parole, a sentence decided by a jury. The jury voted to spare Cruz from the death penalty for one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, a decision several survivors' relatives decried in court as injustice.
Another 17 unmarked adult burials were found at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery as the city continues its efforts to find the unidentified victims of the 1921 Tulsa Ra
Families of the victims in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting gave anguished statements on the first day of a sentencing hearing.
Are Matt and Colleen of the Love Is Blind season 3 cast still together? Here is an update on where they are now and a recap of their time on the show.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday affirmed his country's commitment to invest in Pakistan despite obstacles created in recent years by security concerns and the global economic slowdown. Xi cited the “all-weather strategic partnership” between the countries during a meeting in Beijing with newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Beijing and Islamabad have ties dating from the Cold War, in part due to their mutual tensions with India, with which China has a lengthy disputed border that sparked a 1962 war and more recent clashes.
Inflation is running at more than 8%, home mortgage rates are above 7%, and Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve just hit us with another rate hike.
President Biden is swinging through Florida on Tuesday as Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist trail their Republican rivals. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Tony Dokoupil and Lana Zak to discuss how the president's appearance could impact those races.
"I feel like, for something to go No. 1, it's so much luck," Kim Petras told PEOPLE of the Billboard Hot 100 chart achievement
A look into some of the Kardashian-Jenner's 2022 Halloween costumes, including Kendall Jenner's "Toy Story" look and Kim Kardashian's comic book costume.
The sentence was a formality after a jury last month voted to spare Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty.
Oil and gas companies have asked the Biden administration to exempt hundreds of thousands of the nation's smallest wells from upcoming rules requiring drillers to find and plug leaks of methane, according to industry groups, despite studies showing they emit huge amounts of the powerful greenhouse gas. The Independent Petroleum Association of America and a coalition of some 20 state drillers' associations have asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exclude wells producing less than 6 barrels per day from the rule, arguing that including them would be costly and inefficient, according to the IPAA and the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association.
I know we just finished with Halloween, but the holiday sales are already starting. Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is going on now, and it’s filled with deep discounts on products that will help you look and feel your best. And the best part is there are plenty of Black-owned beauty brands to choose from. These are some of the Black-owned beauty deals we can’t wait to get our hands on. But don’t sleep on these discounts: the sale runs through November 6.
Before taking to social media, his live reaction was recorded.
Walking can help you burn calories to lose weight. Here, experts share the number of calories burned walking and how to begin a walking plan.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.
"When you and your sisters don't discuss [costumes] in advance," Kardashian jokingly wrote on her Instagram Stories
Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison.
The conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court seemed skeptical of whether universities should be able to continue the practice of considering race in admissions, and in arguments Monday, several justices openly questioned whether racial diversity offered any educational benefit. If the tenor of the sometimes pointed exchanges are any indication, the outcome may hinge on how long […]
Has Bill Belichick mishandled Mac Jones this season? One NFL Hall of Famer believes so.