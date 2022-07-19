Parkland school shooting - live: Jury hears opening statement in Nikolas Cruz death penalty sentencing trial

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the sentencing trial for his crimes.

Cruz, a former student at the school, was just 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.

He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record. He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three staff members. The shooting had sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.

While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.

WARNING - Graphic content: Video captured by students that day was played in court with audio broadcast publicly.

Key Points

Gunman Nikolas Cruz to face sentencing trial today

17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018

12-member jury to hear opening statements

Gunman Cruz pleaded guilty to his crimes in October

Prosecution is pressing for a death penalty for Cruz

Parkland witness Danielle Gilbert tells sentencing jury: ‘Were sitting like sitting ducks'

06:18 , Arpan Rai

Psychology class junior Danielle Gilbert who was present when the horrific shooting began at Florida’s high school told the sentencing jury that the students had no way to protect themselves when the rampage began.

“We were sitting like sitting ducks. We had no way to protect ourselves,” Ms Gilbert, now a student at the University of Central Florida, told the court on Monday.

She said that at least four people were shot in that room, including one who died.

She added that the students were asked by the teachers to sit behind the desks.

The video clips taken by her from inside the classroom were also presented to the jury and the audio disclosed multiple rounds of gunshots being fired. In the video, fire alarms were also sounded.

Sound of a young wounded boy crying, “someone help me” was also heard.

When she finished her witness account, Ms Gilbert broke down in sobs and was escorted out of the courtroom by her father who put his arms around her.

She also broke down on the stand when the audio of gunshots was played out in the courtroom, while jury was also made to look at the video.

Arguments Cruz’s lawyers can present to lower his sentence

05:50 , Arpan Rai

The Parkland shooting convict Nikolas Cruz, facing his sentencing trial in the deadliest US mass shooting, could face death or life without the possibility of parole.

However, his team can point to several mitigating factors to lower his punishment and state that he has had no criminal history, and that the then 19-year-old was under extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

The attorneys can also tell the jury about whether his capacity to appreciate his conduct’s criminality or conform it to the laws was substantially impaired.

Cruz’s team can present evidence such as:

His birth mother abused alcohol and drugs during pregnancy leading to damaging his brain and causing Cruz to be intellectually disabled, which Cruz’s attorneys have maintained. They have linked this to his behavioural problems starting preschool.

Sexual abuse by a “trusted peer”

Death of adopted father at the age of five in front of him, following which his adoptive mother had to raise him and his brother alone

His adoptive mother also abused alcohol and died less than four months before the massacre

He was aged 19, immature, when he went on a shooting rampage

Video shows Nikolas Cruz’s reaction as audio of shooting played in court

04:45 , Arpan Rai

The court on Monday played the audio of gunfire by Nikolas Cruz to the gallery where parents of the victims were present. The audio was recorded by witness of the shooting Danielle Gilbert on her cell phone, who was also present in the court.

While the parents and other people attending the hearing could not see the video, the jury was able to see the video of the gunfire opened on the students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in Florida.

As the audio was being played out for nearly two minutes, many family members were seen tearing up and some were also seen running out of the court.

You can hear the endless gunshots from #NikolasCruz and he's killing students. Danielle Gilbert recorded him on her cellphone. The gallery can hear but not see the video. The jury IS seeing the video. Gilbert cries on the stand. Family members run out of court.

What happened during the Parkland massacre?

04:00 , Oliver O'Connell

As the Parkland community braces for the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, The Independent’s Rachel Sharp investigates what led up to the massacre and what’s happened since.

Missed warning signs, failings and lessons learned: Nikolas Cruz and Parkland

How did Parkland shooter Cruz react during prosecution opening statement

03:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Law & Crime’s Angenette Levy describes the reactions of Nikolas Cruz as the prosecution recounted the horrifying events of 14 February 2018.

Law & Crime's Angenette Levy describes how Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was reacting during the prosecution's opening statement.

As the court watched the harrowing video clips taken by survivors of the massacre, Cruz put his head in his hands as he sat flanked by his lawyers.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz looks down as the penalty phase of his trial gets underway (AP)

Hero’s widow opens up about trauma as Parkland victims remembered

02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. His widow Debbi Hixon tells The Independent’s Rachel Sharp how she hopes the sentencing trial of his killer will finally enable her family to start to grieve.

Parkland victim’s widow speaks out ahead of his killer’s sentencing trial

'It’s very difficult to listen to’

Tuesday 19 July 2022 00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch Law & Crime’s Angenette Levy recap the opening statement of prosecutor Michael Satz on the first day of the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial for the Parkland high school massacre.

Watch Law & Crime's Angenette Levy recap the opening statement of prosecutor Michael Satz on the first day of the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial for the Parkland high school massacre.

Indiana mall shooting: Gunman identified as four dead and two injured

Monday 18 July 2022 23:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The suspect in the Indiana mall shooting that left three people dead and two others injured has been identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman.

Sapirman, of Greenwood, was killed after he opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening, police announced Monday.

The three innocent victims killed in the shooting were also named as Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. All three were from Indianapolis.

Police identify 20-year-old gunman in Indiana mall shooting that left four dead

Monday 18 July 2022 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Court in recess for the day

Monday 18 July 2022 21:32 , Oliver O'Connell

The state’s next witness is not due in town until this evening and so court is breaking early today.

The jury is excused for the day by Judge Scherer.

New witness: Gaton Nieves

Monday 18 July 2022 21:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Gaston Nieves takes the stand. He is a digital video examiner for the FBI and has been in the role for 18 years.

Mr Nieves’ role is to protect, extract and examine digital evidence from anything that stores such assets.

He also identifies the server from the school and explains that when they took custody of the server they changed the password for easier access.

New witness: Carlos Castello

Monday 18 July 2022 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

The next witness is Carlos Castello, a retired special agent with the FBI.

In February he was sent to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to take custody of the video server.

The server was removed to the FBI building in Miramar, Florida.

New witness: James Kessler

Monday 18 July 2022 21:16 , Oliver O'Connell

The state’s next witness is James Kessler who manages the video surveillance systems for the Broward County schools board.

He identifies images of the server used to record video from the school and confirms it was handed over to the FBI.

New witness: Maximo Rosario

Monday 18 July 2022 21:05 , Oliver O'Connell

The state calls its next witness, Maximo Rosario, the current director of classroom technology for the Broward County Department of Education. He was previously assistant principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He is asked about the installation and functionality of the school’s motion-triggered security camera system.

Defence move for mistrial denied

Monday 18 July 2022 20:57 , Oliver O'Connell

After the broadcast to the court of video footage of the massacre, the defence team moves for a mistrial based on an outburst from one of the people in the gallery of the courtroom and the volume of the videos played.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer as the state delivers its opening statement during the penalty phase trial of Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale (AP)

Judge Scherer denies the motion saying that she could not hear what was said in the outburst nor by whom, but activated the court’s white noise machine to mask sounds out of caution.

“Somebody shouting one thing and you can’t see them, or you can’t hear exactly what they’re saying It’s not even close to grounds for mistrial.”

Defense asked for mistrial citing #NikolasCruz's constitutional rights. Judge denied, saying, "Somebody shouting one thing and you can't see them, or you can't hear exactly what they're saying It's not even close to grounds for mistrial."

The jury is now being brought back into the room after the afternoon break and another witness will be called.

Why no questions from the defence team?

Monday 18 July 2022 20:52 , Oliver O'Connell

With three witnesses having now taken the stand there has been no cross-examination or additional questioning from Cruz’s defence team.

This is likely because there is nothing to gain by challenging the survivors of the horrifying events of 14 February 2018 when Cruz has already admitted his guilt.

The defence team need only to prove mitigating factors outweigh the state’s aggravating factors and they cannot do that until the present their case-in-chief.

New witness: Dylan Kraemer

Monday 18 July 2022 20:10 , Oliver O'Connell

A new witness is called, Dyland Kraemer, who was a junior student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He was in a history of the Holocaust class when Cruz began his attack. Cruz fired through the window in the door of the classroom hitting multiple people as they sort shelter including behind an overturned filing cabinet.

Two people died and many were injured.

Mr Kraemer also took video that day on his cellphone. It is also played to the court. Loud gunshots and horrifying screaming can be heard.

Sitting with his defence team Cruz’s head is now down on the desk.

Law & Crime’s Angenette Levy reports that family members of the victims put their hands in the air and said “Shut it off!”

Kraemer said that he saw the shooter wearing glasses, a hat and a vest.

Monday 18 July 2022 20:01 , Oliver O'Connell

Following the videos, Ms Gilbert is excused as defence declines to question her.

Ms Gilbert’s videos are played to the court

Monday 18 July 2022 19:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Videos taken by Ms Gilbert are now being played to the court.

They are not being broadcast to the public, but the audio is playing. There are loud gunshots and screams and moaning. A male voice can be heard pleading for help. Whispering can also be heard as students shelter behind their teacher’s desk.

Ms Gilbert in the stand and family members in the gallery are visually upset. One woman has covered her ears and is looking away, another left the courtroom in a hurry.

Cruz is looking down with his head in his hands.

In the final video, police officers can be heard entering the classroom and helping the injured. Wailing and crying can be heard. The distress in the courtroom continues.

You can hear the endless gunshots from #NikolasCruz and he's killing students. Danielle Gilbert recorded him on her cellphone. The gallery can hear but not see the video. The jury IS seeing the video. Gilbert cries on the stand. Family members run out of court.

New witness: Danielle Gilbert

Monday 18 July 2022 19:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Danielle Gilbert is called to the stand. She attends the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

In 2018 she was a junior at Marjory Stone Douglas and was in classroom 1213 on 14 February.

Her teacher called the students to hide behind her desk and all 30 students crowded over there away from the window in the door. Cruz had not yet shot into the classroom at this point.

When he did, four people were injured and one person died — Carmen Schentrup, aged 16.

Ms Gilbert recorded videos on her cellphone and turned them over to authorities afterward.

A sidebar with the judge is called and the audio is cut.

Court resumes again

Monday 18 July 2022 19:28 , Oliver O'Connell

After attempting to resolve a number of technical issues relating to the screens and whether the jury or defence team could see what the witness was marking, the trial resumes.

The public, cameras, etc.. won't see the graphic videos of the shootings. The jurors have a monitor inside the jury box for them to view. We will be able to see non-graphic evidence. #NikolasCruz

Ms Sinitch recalls her class reading Romeo & Juliet and writing Valentine’s Day cards in the style of the play’s characters. They were interrupted by loud bangs of Cruz’s gun and locked the door, taking shelter in corners and behind desks.

She called 911 and the dispatcher struggled to hear her over the noise of the shots. The class was sheltered in place until law enforcement arrived and she could hear their walkie-talkies. No one in Ms Sinitch’s class was hurt and no shots entered the room. They were evacuated by police.

Teacher Brittany Sinitch describes hearing the gunshots outside of her classroom. #NikolasCruz

Her 911 call is played and loud gunshots can be heard in the background before the call disconnects.

Defence declines to cross-examine Ms Sinitch.

Seven aggravating factors to prove in death penalty

Monday 18 July 2022 19:10 , Oliver O'Connell

There are seven aggravating factors prosecutors have to prove in order to secure the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz.

1. Previously convicted of capital felony. (pleaded guilty)

2. Knowingly created a great risk of death for many persons.

3. Murders were especially, heinous, atrocious, or cruel.

4. Murders cold, calculated, premeditated

5. Murders committed to disrupt or hinder a government function (schooling)

6. Victim was an appointed public official (teacher, athletic director, coach)

7. Murders were committed during the course of burglary (entering school w/o permission)

Court breaks due to technical issue

Monday 18 July 2022 19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

As Ms Sinitch is asked to mark on a screen the locations of her classroom and the pedestrian gate, there is a complaint regarding whether the jury and defence could see what she was marking on their screens.

Judge Scherer asks the jury to step out while the technical issue is resolved.

Court resumes

Monday 18 July 2022 18:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Court resumes and with the defence reserving their opening statement for later, the prosecution calls its first witness.

Called to testify first on the afternoon of day one is Brittany Sinitch, a teacher since 2017 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas where she was also previously a student. She was 22 at the time of the massacre and had joined the faculty after college.

Her classroom was on the first floor of the 1200 building in room 1218.

Monday 18 July 2022 18:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Thinking of Fred and the entire Parkland community today. They shouldn't have to be going through this. We need to ban assault weapons.

What happens when the jury finally deliberate?

Monday 18 July 2022 18:05 , Oliver O'Connell

When jurors eventually get to decide on the case after the 1-week trial, they will vote 17 times, once for each of the victims, on whether to recommend capital punishment.

Every vote must be unanimous. A non-unanimous vote for any one of the victims means Cruz's sentence for that person would be life in prison. The jurors are told that to vote for the death penalty, the aggravating circumstances the prosecution has presented for the victim in question must, in their judgment, “outweigh” mitigating factors presented by the defense.

Regardless of the evidence, any juror can vote for life in prison out of mercy. During jury selection, the panelists said under oath that they are capable of voting for either sentence.

Watch: Prosecutor Satz names victims as he recounts timeline of massacre

Monday 18 July 2022 17:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Prosecutor in #NikolasCruz penalty on amount of ammunition. He names victims and the number of wounds that killed each, and the number of casings at each location in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Defence reserves opening statement until case-in-chief

Monday 18 July 2022 16:59 , Oliver O'Connell

On return from a slightly longer break than anticipated, the defence team says they will reserve their opening statement for when they present their case-in-brief.

Judge Scherer calls an early lunch break until 1.30pm when the prosecution will begin calling witnesses.

Monday 18 July 2022 16:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Mr Satz outlines the aggravating factors the jury can consider which include Cruz’s assault of a deputy.

He concludes his opening statement returning to the cellphone video recorded by Cruz about his intentions that day.

Prosecutor Satz ends his opening statement the way he began by quoting #NikolasCruz's last cell phone viceo saying he was going to be the next school shooter.

"Those words, those actions of killing 14 children, the athletic director, a coach, a teacher are why we're here today" pic.twitter.com/vnul1ApHgN — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) July 18, 2022

The court is now on a 10-minute break.

Monday 18 July 2022 16:16 , Oliver O'Connell

Following the shooting, Mr Satz describes Cruz blending in with other students evacuating from other school buildings as a campus-wide fire alarm is activated.

Cruz walks to a Subway outlet in a nearby Walmart. After ordering a drink he leaves and walks to a McDonald’s where he asks a student from the school for a ride. The student declines and Cruz walks into a nearby neighbourhood where he is arrested by police.

Mr Satz is now describing the scene in the 1200 building, who the victims were, and how many times they were shot. It is a harrowing account of the day. 139 rounds of ammunition were fired.

Cruz has kept his head down and has been writing notes and passing them to one of his lawyers.

Who were the victims?

Monday 18 July 2022 16:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Cruz killed 17 people on 14 February 2018, including both students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

14-year-old student Alyssa Alhadeff

35-year-old teacher Scott Beigel

14-year-old student Martin Duque Anguiano

17-year-old student Nicholas Dworet

37-year-old assistant football coach Aaron Feis

14-year-old student Jaime Guttenberg

49-year-old athletic director Christopher Hixon

15-year-old student Luke Hoyer

14-year-old student Cara Loughran

14-year-old student Gina Montalto

17-year-old student Joaquin Oliver

14-year-old student Alaina Petty

18-year-old student Meadow Pollack

17-year-old student Helena Ramsay

14-year-old student Alexander Schachter

16-year-old student Carmen Schentrup

15-year-old student Peter Wang.

Charges were 17 counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.