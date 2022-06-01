Parkland school shooting survivor attends gun reform rally held in downtown Pittsburgh

In this article:

A group lined Grant Street outside of Senator Pat Toomey’s office calling for common sense gun reform.

The rally comes on the heels of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

