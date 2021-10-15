Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to murders of 14 students and three teachers

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to murders of 14 students and three teachers
Misty Severi
·2 min read

The shooter who claimed responsibility for the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, that claimed 17 lives will plead guilty to all charges, his lawyers say.

Nikolas Cruz, who said he was the one who opened fire on students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and attempted to kill many more, will enter guilty pleas to all 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 more counts of attempted first-degree murder from those injured.

Cruz made the pleas without any conditions, but defense attorneys said they are hoping for life in prison, rather than the death penalty, a sentence that would be insufficient in the eyes of some victims' families.

"We would like to see him suffer," Annika Dworet, who, along with her husband Mitch, were the only victims' parents to attend the hearing, said.

PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTER FACES TRIAL FOR JAIL BRAWL

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the shooting, agreed that Cruz should be executed, but he called death by lethal injection "too peaceful," adding, "I'd rather see a hanging in a public square."

Prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty, but the sentencing decision will come from a jury in the next few months. No date has been set.

Three teachers and 14 students died after Cruz shot them in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen additional people were wounded.

Cruz's trial, which was set to begin in 2020, was delayed twice, first to allow lawyers time to build a case and then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since the shooting, several surviving students became activists, with many advocating for stricter gun control measures.

Others said the incident showed lapses in the security at Florida's public high schools, and the state passed a law that required an armed guard on the campus of every public school in the state during school hours.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set a change of plea hearing for Cruz for Wednesday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, School Shootings, Parkland, Crime, Nikolas Cruz, Education, Mass Shootings, Law, Gun Violence, Florida

Original Author: Misty Severi

Original Location: Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to murders of 14 students and three teachers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to 17 counts in Parkland school massacre

    The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Fla., high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.

  • Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to mass shooting at a Parkland high school

    The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.

  • Student uprising at Howard University follows storied history of campus protests

    “They can cut a check for making sure that there are no rats down in your cafe!” screamed a Howard […] The post Student uprising at Howard University follows storied history of campus protests appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Erykah Badu celebrates George Floyd’s birthday with his family

    Erykah Badu gathered with members of George Floyd’s family after her concert Wednesday night at the Armory in Minneapolis. The […] The post Erykah Badu celebrates George Floyd’s birthday with his family appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To Battery Charges In BSO Jail Guard Attack

    Broward Judge Elizabeth Scherer has accepted a guilty plea from self-confessed Parkland massacre shooter Nikolas Cruz on four felony charges in his jail battery case and guilty pleas are expected next week in the deadly school shooting.

  • ‘It Is Imperative That You Change, And You Have To Learn How To Do That,’ Robin McGraw Tells Young Man

    Jay says that he grew up in chaos. He says his mom left him and his sister when he was 4 and he was raised by his father, but the women in his father’s life were not nice to the siblings. He says that he’s “very angry about his childhood” and doesn’t trust women. After his son was born a few years ago, Jay says his relationship with his ex, Cassie, became tumultuous. He says they often fight in front of the child. “My heart is breaking right now for you,” Robin McGraw tells the young man. “I’m really upset with you because of [your son], but my heart really does break for you because you have grown up since you were a child in this kind of situation.” Robin, who started her foundation When Georgia Smiled to help women and children live happy, safe and joy-filled lives free from the fear of abuse, created The Aspire Initiative to teach people about domestic violence. Learn how The Aspire Initiative can help Jay turn his life around in the video above. This episode, "'Stop My Brother’s Idiocy,'" airs Thursday. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Why A Child Who Grows Up In A Home Filled With Fighting Internalizes The Chaos TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help?

  • Boeing pilot involved in 737 Max testing indicted in Texas

    A Boeing pilot involved in testing the 737 Max jetliner was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators who were evaluating the plane, which was later involved in two deadly crashes.

  • U.S. administers 406.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 405,444,558 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 14 out of 490,951,045 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Over 9.7 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Civilians evacuated as Beirut violence continues

    The shooting on a frontline of the 1975-90 civil war marks some of Lebanon's worst strife in years, and highlights a deepening crisis over the probe into the August 2020 blast that is undermining government efforts to tackle one of the most dramatic economic meltdowns in history.In scenes reminiscent of the war, local television stations broadcast footage of bullets bouncing off buildings and people running for cover.Army units were seen patrolling the area and a fire truck arrived to the location where fire caused by heavy gunshots broke out. One of the dead was a woman who was struck by a bullet while in her home, a military source said, adding that all the dead so far were Shi'ites.The army said in a statement the gunfire had targeted protesters as they passed through the Teyouneh traffic circle located in an area dividing Christian and Shi'ite Muslim neighborhoods.Hezbollah and its ally, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, said groups had fired at protesters from rooftops, aiming at their heads in an attack they said aimed to drag Lebanon into conflict.

  • Kim Kardashian Can’t Get Enough of the Unitard—Neither Can We

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Olivia Rodrigo's Rolling Stone Interview Proves She's Wise Beyond Her Years

    "I’ve never felt as deep a sadness as I did when I was truly, truly heartbroken and devastated."View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Nene Leakes Lists Georgia Mansion for $4M

    Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes is letting go of her Duluth, GA, home. The country club property, which she dubbed “Casa Leakes,” is available for $4 million.

  • Ex-principal who spent 33 years in prison for wife's murder fights to clear his name

    Joe Bryan, a former Texas high school principal, spent more than three decades behind bars for the 1985 murder of his wife, Mickey Bryan. Out on parole, Bryan recently celebrated his 81st birthday, and he hopes to be exonerated for his wife’s death. Bryan said he and Mickey built “a wonderful life” together in Clifton, a small city in central Texas.

  • School board listens patiently as mom calls sponsor of gay inclusion club a pedophile

    Neither School Board President Denise Fears nor Superintendent Dale Herl corrected her, or reacted at all. She might as well have been reading the lunch menu.

  • Knicks agree to two-way contract with former first-round pick Luka Samanic

    The Knicks have agreed with former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic on a two-way contract.

  • An off-duty NYPD officer shot her ex-girlfriend and killed another woman, police say

    The NYPD officer was off-duty when she went to the Brooklyn apartment of her ex-girlfriend, then shot her and her love interest, according to reports.

  • Chandra Wilson Had a Second Job During First Season of Grey's Anatomy : 'My Bread and Butter'

    "They had to kind of force me out," Chandra Wilson joked of the temp job she held during the first season of Grey's Anatomy

  • Part of Capital City Freeway shut down in Sacramento County

    ﻿A portion of the Capital City Freeway has been shut down in both directions in Sacramento County Friday morning as authorities respond to a person suffering from a mental health crisis. Officials with the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division and Sacramento police are talking to the person, CHP said.

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.