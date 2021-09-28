Parkland shooter’s trial gets closer in jailer’s attack

The man accused of going on a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 is finally scheduled to start picking a jury next week, but not in the mass murder case.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, is expected to go on trial Monday for allegedly attacking a detention deputy who was guarding him, alone, on Nov. 13, 2018. The attack was captured on jailhouse surveillance video.

The video shows Cruz, then in custody for nine months, rushing at Broward sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Beltran and getting into an intense struggle, with Cruz at one point grabbing the deputy’s stun gun.

The struggle lasted a little under a minute before Cruz surrendered by lying face down and placing his hands behind his head.

Defense attorneys were in court Tuesday asking Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to dismiss the case because law enforcement and prosecutors did not preserve all of the video shot on the day of the altercation. Prosecutors say they kept all the relevant video showing Cruz and Beltran, and that video has been given to the defense.

If convicted of the battery on a law enforcement officer and other charges, Cruz would likely face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

But that would be only a footnote to his criminal record — Cruz faces the death penalty is convicted of any of the 17 charges of first-degree murder he’s facing in the Parkland mass shooting case. Through his attorneys at the Broward Public Defender’s Office, Cruz has offered to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life in prison.

Scherer has not said when she expects to hand down a ruling on the defense motion to dismiss the jail battery case.

