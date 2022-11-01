Parkland shooting families share outrage and devastation before Nikola Cruz formally sentenced

The grandmother of one student killed by Nikolas Cruz inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School told the shooter to “burn in hell” during an emotional impact statement on Tuesday, the first of a two-day hearing slated to wrap with him being formally sentenced to life behind bars.

“I’m too old to see you live out your life sentence, but I hope your every breathing moment here on earth is miserable and you repent for your sins, Nikolas,” said Terri Rabinovitz, whose granddaughter, 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff was shot and killed in the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Fla.

The grieving grandma was not alone in her rage. Debra Hixon — the wife of athletic director Chris Hixon — slammed jurors’ decision against recommending Cruz receive the death penalty, pointing out he was granted “a gift of grace and mercy” that he did not deserve.

“You stole him from us, and you did not receive the justice that you deserved,” Hixon told him. “There is no mitigating circumstance that will outweigh the heinous and cruel way you stole him from us.”

Her husband, a Navy veteran who died attempting to stop the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, spent nearly 10 minutes trying to get back to his feet before he finally died, alone on the floor of a blood-soaked hallway.

“I wish nothing for you today,” Hixon concluded. “After today, I don’t care what happens to you. You’ll be sent to jail, you’ll begin your punishment, you’ll be a number, and for me you will cease to exist.”

Jurors selected for Cruz’s sentencing trial earlier this month concluded he should not be executed for the mass shooting, sparking fierce backlash in addition to calls for Florida to alter its death penalty laws. The panel of seven men and five women were divided on the matter, with some pointing toward his mental health and upbringing as reasons he should be allowed to live.

The gunman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole because, under state law, all decisions on capital punishment must be unanimous.

Anne Marie Ramsay, whose daughter, Helena Ramsay, was killed during the Parkland shooting, called Cruz “pure evil” and said she wished he would have been sentenced to death.

Stacey Lippel, a wounded teacher, told the gunman she was forever “broken and altered” because of the shooting.

“Because of you, I check for all exits wherever I am,” Lippel said. “Because of you, I think of the worst-case scenario for myself and my family. Because of you, I will never feel safe again.”

She continued: “I have no forgiveness in my heart for you. You are a monster with no remorse, and every breath you take is a breath wasted.”

The two-day hearing comes just more than a year after Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the deadliest ever to unfold inside a United States high school.

On Valentine’s Day 2018, a 19-year-old Cruz burst into the building with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, unleashing 140 rounds of gunfire inside the school where he used to be a student. He killed a total of three school staff members and 14 students during his seven-minute rampage. Another 17 people were wounded in the mass shooting.

