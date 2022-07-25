Parkland shooting - live: Jury mulls death penalty for Nikolas Cruz as trial set to resume on Monday

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.

A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record. He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and murdered 14 students and three staff members, injuring 17 more. The shooting sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.

While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.

WARNING - Graphic content: This blog contains testimony, descriptions, and audio content relating to the Parkland shooting.

Parkland teacher testifies about helping wounded students

05:01 , Megan Sheets

Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting

04:46 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting about gun control on Wednesday after he confronted a GOP lawmaker about “reiterating the points of mass shooters”.

Mr Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the “invasion” of immigrants.

“The reality is it is an invasion of our southern border,” he said.

The lawmaker argued that – if a ban of assault weapons comes into force – people who live within 10 miles of the US’s southern border with Mexico must be exempt because they need “to protect themselves” from people who he claims “pose a danger or threat”.

Rachel Sharp has more.

Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting

Warning signs surrounding Cruz

02:00 , Megan Sheets

In an analysis of what led up to the 2018 shooting, The Independent’s Rachel Sharp writes: “Almost immediately after the massacre, these warning signs about Cruz began to emerge.

“From the age of just three, the future mass killer had already shown a tendency for violence.

“Over the years, he then grew into a teenager who enjoyed killing small animals, made many violent threats, boasted about becoming the next school shooter online, decorated his items with Swastikas, and developed an obsession for firearms.

“Worse still, his behaviour was well-documented.”

Missed warning signs, failings and lessons learned: Nikolas Cruz and Parkland

Widow of Parkland victim: ‘We live it every day'

Sunday 24 July 2022 22:30 , Megan Sheets

Debbie Hixon, whose husband was among the 17 people killed by Cruz, spoke to The Independent’s Rachel Sharp ahead of his sentencing trial.

“I try to explain to people when they say ‘how are you doing on the grieving process?’ that I don’t think – until we get to the other side of the trial – any of us have even got to the true start of the grieving process,” Ms Hixon said.

“We live it every day. It’s a movie that runs in my head all the time.

“I don’t even know if we will have closure at the end of it but it’s just been constant anticipation as we knew that we would have to see him in court and see him on TV.

“So I’m cautiously optimistic that it’s starting – I’m not glad but we can’t get to the end until it starts.”

Parkland victim's widow speaks out ahead of his killer's sentencing trial

Why did Biden give school police $300m?

Sunday 24 July 2022 20:30 , Megan Sheets

After the Parkland shooting, Florida moved to require every public school in the state to have armed security personnel on campus to stop mass shootings, even though such security was present and failed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

“But that wasn’t a new idea,” The Independent’s Josh Marcus writes. “The same solution had been proposed two decades earlier, after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, where an armed school resource officers was present at the time of the shooting and didn’t stop gunmen from killing 15 people.

“And it’s the same fix being put into place now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. That’s despite the fact that months of active shooter training , tens of thousands of dollars in security investments, and multiple armed police officers failed to stop gunman Salvador Ramos from entering Robb Elementary School and killing 21 people, and hundreds of officers failed to engage the 18-year-old for more than an hour as he continued shooting students inside.

“The much-touted bipartisan gun deal President Joe Biden signed in June doubles funding for school police and other school security measures, investing $300m more in federal anti-violence grants.”

Police didn't stop shootings in Parkland or Uvalde. Biden is giving them $300m anyway

Parkland victims remembered

Sunday 24 July 2022 18:30 , Megan Sheets

The 14 students killed in the Parkland massacre were: Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

The three adults killed were: Scott Beigel, Chris Hixon and Aaron Feis.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp shares their stories:

Parkland victim's widow speaks out ahead of his killer's sentencing trial

Explained: What happened during the Parkland massacre

Sunday 24 July 2022 16:28 , Megan Sheets

As the second week of Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial looms, The Independent’s Rachel Sharp explains what led up to the 2018 massacre and what’s happened since:

Missed warning signs, failings and lessons learned: Nikolas Cruz and Parkland

ICYMI: Day five features harrowing testimony from law enforcement

Sunday 24 July 2022 02:00 , Megan Sheets

Day five of Cruz’s sentencing hearing was chock full of heartbreaking testimony from law enforcement officers who responded to the scene of the massacre.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp recaps what they said:

Officers in Nikolas Cruz trial describe finding Parkland victims' bodies

Parkland survivor thrown out of House gun control meeting

Sunday 24 July 2022 00:00 , Megan Sheets

As Cruz’s sentencing hearing unfolded in Florida, a survivor of the shooting caused a stir in Washington, DC, by interrupting a House meeting on gun control.

David Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the “invasion” of immigrants.

As he made his comments, Mr Hogg rose to his feet and passionately interrupted proceedings telling him that his claims echoed comments made by several mass killers.

“You’re reiterating the points of mass shooters in your manifesto!” he shouted.

“The shooter in my high school: antiSemitic, anti-Black and racist. The shooter in El Paso described it as an invasion.”

The Independent's Rachel Sharp reports:

Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting

Victim’s brother recounts sitting with Cruz at McDonald's

Saturday 23 July 2022 22:00 , Megan Sheets

John Wilford, whose sister was killed in the massacre, testified on Thursday about how Cruz came to sit down next to him at McDonald’s.

Mr Wilford said that he had no idea at the time that the man sitting with him was the person responsible for carrying out the horrific mass shooting that left 17 dead.

He said that he had never met Cruz before and didn’t think too much about him sitting there at the time as he was too busy worrying about his sister.

“I didn’t think much of it as I was panicked,” he said.

Mr Wilford said he assumed Cruz was also a student at the school because he was wearing a Douglas JROTC shirt.

He said he started speaking to Cruz about what had happened saying “this is so chaotic” and asking him “what do you think this could be”.

Cruz “didn’t really say much” and just sat with his “head down”, he said.

Chilling surveillance video shows Cruz at McDonald's after shooting

Saturday 23 July 2022 20:00 , Megan Sheets

On day four of Cruz’s sentencing trial, jurors were shown surveillance footage of the Cruz in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.

After murdering 17 innocent students and staff and wounding dozens more, Cruz fled the school grounds by hiding in plain sight among the terrified students.

He then casually walked to a nearby Subway for a drink and then onto a McDonald’s, where – unbeknown to both at the time – he sat directly opposite the brother of one of the innocent students he had just shot.

Surveillance footage from inside the McDonald’s captured the encounter between Cruz and John Wilford inside the fast food joint around 30 minutes after the mass shooting.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp reports:

Nikolas Cruz filmed sitting with Parkland student in McDonald's after massacre

Sergeant tells of gravely wounded student reaching for help

Saturday 23 July 2022 18:00 , Megan Sheets

Also on Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Sgt Richard Van Der Eems testified about how he found a surviving victim amid the chaos, with the gravely injured student desperately trying to get the attention of rescuers.

He told the court that he entered the building through the east side and saw “a child dead on the ground and smoke and dust in the air” on the first floor.

Sgt Van Der Eems and other law enforcement officers cleared survivors out of one of the rooms and he then went up the stairs to the third floor.

“We looked down the halfway and there was a child all the way at the other end,” he said.

“He was trying to raise his hand up and he was trying to say something.

“But he kept trying to raise his hand up so that we could see he was alive.”

He said that he and his fellow officers grabbed the boy – identified as Anthony Borges – and took him to a medic.

When he went back, he found the bodies of two more victims – 14-year-old Cara Loughran and 18-year-old Meadow Pollack – inside the alcove of the bathroom doorway.

Detective describes finding victims’ bodies

Saturday 23 July 2022 16:00 , Megan Sheets

Much of the heartbreaking testimony on the fifth day of Cruz’s sentencing trial came from Detective David Alfin, who arrived at the school about 20 minutes after the shooting began.

After entering the freshman building where the shooting took place, he headed up to the third floor with some fellow officers.

When they entered the hallway from the west side, he testified that he saw the gunman’s tactical vest and AR-15 rifle placed on top of it.

Cruz had abandoned his weapon at the scene and then fled the school – hiding in plain sight among terrified students evacuating the campus.

Detective Alfin testified that he then saw the body of freshman student Jaime Guttenberg to his left.

The officer described how he checked Jaime’s pulse and vital signs but discovered she was already dead.

Jaime’s father Fred Guttenberg was seen wiping tears from his eyes and bowing his head as he sat in the public gallery listening to the officer’s testimony about his daughter.

Day five recap: Harrowing testimony as officers describe finding bodies and pathologist details gunshot wounds

Saturday 23 July 2022 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

Harrowing testimony was heard in court on Friday as police officers described finding the bodies of innocent students and staff who had been slaughtered moments earlier in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The sentencing trial for mass killer Nikolas Cruz began on Monday with prosecutors calling survivors and witnesses to the stand throughout the week as the jury weighs whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison.

Day five of the trial focused on the first-hand accounts of some of the first law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene of the massacre in Parkland, Florida, back on 14 February 2018 as well as the graphic autopsy findings of some of the victims.

Detective David Alfin from Coral Springs Police Department recounted the moments when he found the bodies of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg and 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver inside the school building.

The officer, who testified that he believes he was the first officer to reach the third floor hallway, spoke of the sobering moment that he then had to move the boy’s lifeless body.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Officers in Nikolas Cruz trial describe finding Parkland victims' bodies

Widow of Parkland hero opens up about trauma

Saturday 23 July 2022 13:00 , Rachel Sharp

Last Thursday, Debbi Hixon should have been celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary with her husband.

Instead, she was preparing herself to come face to face with his killer in court.

On 14 February 2018, Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

More than four years later, Nikolas Cruz is finally in court for his sentencing hearing where a jury will decide if he should face life in prison or death for the heinous killings.

Debbi tells The Independent how she hopes the trial will finally enable her family to start to grieve.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp reports:

Parkland victim's widow speaks out ahead of his killer's sentencing trial

David Hogg thrown out of House gun meeting

Saturday 23 July 2022 12:00 , Rachel Sharp

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting about gun control on Wednesday after he confronted a GOP lawmaker about “reiterating the points of mass shooters”.

Mr Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the “invasion” of immigrants.

As he made his comments, Mr Hogg rose to his feet and passionately interrupted proceedings telling him that his claims echoed comments made by several mass killers.

“You’re reiterating the points of mass shooters in your manifesto!” he shouted.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting

Chilling footage of Cruz going to McDonald's after massacre

Saturday 23 July 2022 11:00 , Rachel Sharp

In court on Thursday, jurors were shown chilling surveillance footage of Cruz entering a McDonald’s and sitting down in a booth directly opposite John Wilford – a student whose sister he had just shot minutes earlier.

Remembering the victims of the massacre

Saturday 23 July 2022 10:00 , Rachel Sharp

On 14 February 2018, 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were murdered in one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.

The 14 students killed were: Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

The three adults killed were: Scott Beigel, Chris Hixon and Aaron Feis.

Parkland victim's widow speaks out ahead of his killer's sentencing trial

The Independent's Rachel Sharp reports:

School police didn’t stop shootings. So why did Biden give them $300m?

Saturday 23 July 2022 07:00 , Rachel Sharp

Campus police officers are often cited as an effective tool against gun violence. But the data shows they do little to stop school shootings — and often discriminate against students of colour.

The mass shooting in Parkland prompted Florida to require every public school in the state to have armed security personnel on campus to stop mass shootings, even though such security was present and failed at the school.

And it’s the same fix being put into place now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. That’s despite the fact that months of active shooter training , tens of thousands of dollars in security investments, and multiple armed police officers failed to stop gunman Salvador Ramos from entering Robb Elementary School and killing 21 people, and hundreds of officers failed to engage the 18-year-old for more than an hour as he continued shooting students inside.

The Independent's Josh Marcus reports:

Police didn't stop shootings in Parkland or Uvalde. Biden is giving them $300m anyway

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Day four recap: Chilling footage shows Cruz’s casual movements in aftermath of shooting

Saturday 23 July 2022 05:00 , Rachel Sharp

On day four of Cruz’s sentencing trial, jurors were shown chilling footage of Cruz’s calm and casual movements in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.

After murdering 17 innocent students and staff and wounding dozens more, Cruz fled the school grounds by hiding in plain sight among the terrified students.

Surveillance footage then captured Cruz casually strolling into a nearby Subway where he approached the counter and bought a drink.

He then went into a McDonald’s, where – unbeknown to both at the time – he sat directly opposite the brother of one of the innocent students he had just shot.

Footage from inside the fast food joint captured the encounter between Cruz and John Wilford around 30 minutes after the mass shooting.

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Nikolas Cruz filmed sitting with Parkland student in McDonald's after massacre

Day three recap: Teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre

Saturday 23 July 2022 04:00 , Rachel Sharp

In an emotional day of testimony on day three of Cruz’s sentencing trial, students and teachers from the high school described in court the events of Valentine’s Day 2018.

Former students at the school, the oldest still only in their early twenties, were composed in describing the horrors of that day when Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year, rampaged through the freshman building at the school in Parkland. Many of those who spoke were among the 17 injured in the hail of gunfire that ripped through classrooms and hallways on the afternoon of 14 February 2018.

Some of the most heart-wrenching testimony came from teachers, who at times struggled, fighting back tears, as they recounted telling students to shelter, helping them escape, tending to the wounded, and the realisation that some had been killed.

Ivy Schamis was teaching a history of the Holocaust class and leading students through a discussion about the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. She recalled star athlete Nick Dworet correctly knowing that Adolf Dassler founded the Adidas shoe company and that his brother had founded the rival Puma brand.

This moment of pride was ended when the first gunfire echoed through the hallway outside the classroom and shots pierced the glass of the windowed door.

The Independent's Oliver O'Connell has the full story:

Parkland teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre at shooter's trial

Day two recap: Survivors recall high school massacre in harrowing testimony

Saturday 23 July 2022 03:00 , Rachel Sharp

On day two of the sentencing phase of Cruz’s trial, teacher and student survivors told the jury of their experiences of the massacre.

Student Christopher McKenna testified about his encounter with Cruz in the building’s stairwell on his way to the restroom shortly before the shooting began. He was chillingly told by the then 19-year-old holding an AR-15 to get out because “things were about to get bad”.

Mr McKenna said he ran out of the building and alerted Coach Aaron Feis just before gunshots began. Mr Feis took the freshman away from the scene and then went to investigate. He became one of Cruz’s victims.

At one point, approximately 15 minutes of silent security camera video was also shown in the court.

Several jurors were seen to gasp and cover their mouths in shock, as cameras tracked the shooter on his rampage around the 1200 building of the high school campus in Parkland.

The Independent's Oliver O'Connell has the full story:

Parkland survivors recall high school massacre in harrowing testimony

Day one recap: Parkland school killer hides face as horrific videos of massacre played

Saturday 23 July 2022 02:00 , Rachel Sharp

Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others.

Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could be heard ringing out and a voice is captured saying, “Someone help me.”

Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could be heard ringing out and a voice is captured saying, “Someone help me.”

Danielle Gilbert, a student at the time, captured the videos, and testified that she and her fellow students felt like “sitting ducks.” She openly wept on the stand as the clip was played.

In the gallery, many of the victims’ family members looked on and could be seen consoling one another, while some rushed out of the courtroom entirely rather than relive that day.

The Independent's Josh Marcus has the full story:

Nikolas Cruz hides face as videos of Parkland massacre shown at death penalty hearing

The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Court is adjourned until Monday

Friday 22 July 2022 22:07 , Rachel Sharp

The court was adjourned for the weekend just after 5pm ET on Friday.

The sentencing trial will resume at 9am ET on Monday morning.

70 bullet cartridges recovered from first floor

Friday 22 July 2022 22:02 , Rachel Sharp

Detective Krystyan told the court that he recovered 70 bullet cartridges from the first floor of the school building.

Several of the cartridges were presented as evidence in court.