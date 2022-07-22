Parkland shooting - live: Nikolas Cruz trial shown chilling video of killer at McDonald’s after massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.

A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record. He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and murdered 14 students and three staff members, injuring 17 more. The shooting sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.

While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.

WARNING - Graphic content: This blog contains testimony, descriptions, and audio content relating to the Parkland shooting.

Day three recap: Teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre

03:45 , Rachel Sharp

In an emotional day of testimony on day three of Cruz’s sentencing trial, students and teachers from the high school described in court the events of Valentine’s Day 2018.

Former students at the school, the oldest still only in their early twenties, were composed in describing the horrors of that day when Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year, rampaged through the freshman building at the school in Parkland. Many of those who spoke were among the 17 injured in the hail of gunfire that ripped through classrooms and hallways on the afternoon of 14 February 2018.

Some of the most heart-wrenching testimony came from teachers, who at times struggled, fighting back tears, as they recounted telling students to shelter, helping them escape, tending to the wounded, and the realisation that some had been killed.

Ivy Schamis was teaching a history of the Holocaust class and leading students through a discussion about the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. She recalled star athlete Nick Dworet correctly knowing that Adolf Dassler founded the Adidas shoe company and that his brother had founded the rival Puma brand.

This moment of pride was ended when the first gunfire echoed through the hallway outside the classroom and shots pierced the glass of the windowed door.

The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell has the full story:

Parkland teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre at shooter’s trial

Day two recap: Survivors recall high school massacre in harrowing testimony

01:45 , Rachel Sharp

On day two of the sentencing phase of Cruz’s trial, teacher and student survivors told the jury of their experiences of the massacre.

Student Christopher McKenna testified about his encounter with Cruz in the building’s stairwell on his way to the restroom shortly before the shooting began. He was chillingly told by the then 19-year-old holding an AR-15 to get out because “things were about to get bad”.

Mr McKenna said he ran out of the building and alerted Coach Aaron Feis just before gunshots began. Mr Feis took the freshman away from the scene and then went to investigate. He became one of Cruz’s victims.

At one point, approximately 15 minutes of silent security camera video was also shown in the court.

Several jurors were seen to gasp and cover their mouths in shock, as cameras tracked the shooter on his rampage around the 1200 building of the high school campus in Parkland.

The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell has the full story:

Parkland survivors recall high school massacre in harrowing testimony

Day one recap: Parkland school killer hides face as horrific videos of massacre played

Friday 22 July 2022 00:45 , Rachel Sharp

Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others.

Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could be heard ringing out and a voice is captured saying, “Someone help me.”

Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could be heard ringing out and a voice is captured saying, “Someone help me.”

Danielle Gilbert, a student at the time, captured the videos, and testified that she and her fellow students felt like “sitting ducks.” She openly wept on the stand as the clip was played.

In the gallery, many of the victims’ family members looked on and could be seen consoling one another, while some rushed out of the courtroom entirely rather than relive that day.

The Independent’s Josh Marcus has the full story:

Nikolas Cruz hides face as videos of Parkland massacre shown at death penalty hearing

Widow of Parkland hero opens up about trauma

Thursday 21 July 2022 23:45 , Rachel Sharp

Last Thursday, Debbi Hixon should have been celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary with her husband.

Instead, she was preparing herself to come face to face with his killer in court.

On 14 February 2018, Chris Hixon was murdered along with 16 other people in the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

More than four years later, Nikolas Cruz is finally in court for his sentencing hearing where a jury will decide if he should face life in prison or death for the heinous killings.

Debbi tells The Independent how she hopes the trial will finally enable her family to start to grieve.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:

Parkland victim’s widow speaks out ahead of his killer’s sentencing trial

Day four recap: Cruz’s movements in aftermath of shooting

Thursday 21 July 2022 22:45 , Rachel Sharp

Day four of the sentencing trial largely focused on Nikolas Cruz’s movements in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting, with jurors shown footage of the gunman at various locations before his arrest.

Here’s a recap of the main points from 21 July:

Footage shows Cruz calmly going to Subway after shooting

The court was shown surveillance footage of Cruz calmly strolling into a nearby Subway store around 25 minutes after the shooting.

In the footage, Cruz casually walks up to the counter and buys a cherry and blue ice drink before he casually walks out of the restaurant again drinking it.

The court heard testimony from Carlos Rugeles, the manager of the Subway store, who recalled serving Cruz that day.

Cruz went to McDonald’s and sat with brother of student he had just shot

After leaving the Subway, Cruz calmly went to a McDonald’s. Chilling surveillance footage was played in court showing Cruz entering the restaurant and sitting down in a booth directly opposite John Wilford – a student whose sister he had just shot minutes earlier.

Mr Wilford, who was in ninth grade at Marjory Stoneman, testified that he evacuated from the building and couldn’t get in touch with his sister. He arranged for his mother to pick him up from McDonald’s.

He said he started speaking to Cruz about what had happened saying “this is so chaotic” and asking him “what do you think this could be”. Cruz “didn’t really say much” and just sat with his “head down”, he said.

When Mr Wilford went to leave, Cruz asked him for a ride but he told him no.

Court hears testimony from officers who arrested him

The court also saw footage of Cruz’s arrest and heard testimony from the officers who took him into custody after spotting him strolling along a nearby road around one hour after the shooting.

Officer Michael Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department recalled how he was driving around the area on the lookout for the mass shooter and spotted someone matching his description.

The police officer pulled over and said that Cruz followed all his commands.

A second officer revealed that Cruz was carrying more than $300 in cash at the time of his arrest.

Survivor recounts being shot in arm

Survivor Benjamin Wikander recounted being shot in the arm by Cruz during the massacre.

Mr Wikander was sat in his AP Psychology in Marjory Stoneman when he heard “loud bangs” in the school.

Students ran to the back of the classroom and – soon after – shots came through the window of the door to the classroom, he said. Mr Wikander was shot in the arm and suffered nerve damage. He continues to have to wear a brace on his arm.

Day four of the sentencing trial in pictures

Thursday 21 July 2022 21:45 , Rachel Sharp

Victims’ families arrive in court for day four of the trial

Victims’ families arrive in court for day four of the sentencing trial (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022)

Nikolas Cruz sits with his head in his hands during some of the session

Nikolas Cruz sat with his head in his hands during some of the session (REUTERS)

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Benjamin Wikander shows the brace he still wears on his hand after he was shot in the attack

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Benjamin Wikander shows the brace he wears on his hand after he was shot (REUTERS)

Surveillance video shows Nikolas Cruz in Subway buying a drink minutes after the shooting

Surveillance video shown in court of Nikolas Cruz in Subway buying a drink minutes after the shooting (Getty Images)

Surveillance video then shows Nikolas Cruz entering a McDonald’s and sitting opposite the brother of one of his victims soon after the shooting

Surveillance video shown in court of Nikolas Cruz in McDonald’s soon after the shooting (Getty Images)

Student John Wilford testifies about his encounter with Cruz in McDonald’s

Student John Wilford testifies about his encounter with Cruz in McDonald’s (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022)

Officer Michael Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department recalls the moment he arrested Cruz

Officer Michael Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department recalls the moment he arrested Cruz (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022)

Footage from Nikolas Cruz’s arrest is played in court

Footage from Nikolas Cruz’s arrest was played in court (REUTERS)

Cruz’s brother files motion to ban state from asking certain questions

Thursday 21 July 2022 20:45 , Rachel Sharp

Nikolas Cruz’s brother has filed a motion seeking to ban prosecutors from asking him certain questions when he is called to the witness stand at the sentencing trial.

Zachary Cruz, the adopted brother of the school shooter, and his roommate Richard Moore filed a motion this week arguing that some of the questions in the state’s deposition are not appropriate.

“The majority of the information the State seeks, touches intimately on the home, marital, and family life of the Deponents,” the court document reads.

“The information further is tied to perceived political activities, political views, and membership or participation in certain protest movements and activist groups.”

Zachary Cruz and Mr Moore are both expected to be called as witnesses for the defence in the case.

The motion was to be discussed on Thursday afternoon.

Chilling footage shows moment Nikolas Cruz sits next to student in McDonald’s – minutes after he shot the boy’s sister

Thursday 21 July 2022 19:45 , Rachel Sharp

Chilling surveillance footage has captured the moment that Nikolas Cruz calmly entered a McDonald’s and sat next to a student – just minutes after he had shot the boy’s sister in one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.

On day four of Cruz’s sentencing trial, jurors were shown footage of the gunman in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.

After murdering 17 innocent students and staff and wounding dozens more, Cruz fled the school grounds by hiding in plain sight among the terrified students.

He then casually walked to a nearby Subway for a drink and then onto a McDonald’s, where – unbeknown to both at the time – he sat directly opposite the brother of one of the innocent students he had just shot.

Surveillance footage from inside the McDonald’s captured the encounter between Cruz and John Wilford inside the fast food joint around 30 minutes after the mass shooting.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Nikolas Cruz filmed sitting with Parkland student in McDonald’s after massacre

Watch: Surveillance footage captures Cruz casually going to Subway after massacre

Thursday 21 July 2022 18:50 , Rachel Sharp

Harrowing surveillance footage captured Nikolas Cruz casually going to Subway just minutes after he shot and killed 14 students and three staff members inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In the video, Cruz is seen casually strolling into the store and up to the counter, where he buys a cherry and blue ice drink.

He then calmdly walks out of the fast food joint with the drink.

Cruz fled the scene of the mass shooting moments earlier, by hiding in plain sight among terrified students and staff evacauating the school. From there, he walked to the nearby Subway.

Watch the footage below:

A timeline of the Parkland massacre

Thursday 21 July 2022 17:54 , Rachel Sharp

On 14 February 2018, Nikolas Cruz carried out one of the worst school shooting’s in US history.

Cruz was a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School before he was expelled over his disciplinary record.

That day, he took an Uber to the school armed with a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and gunned down 14 students and three members of staff.

The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad has details about the timeline of the day’s events:

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Court argues over jury visiting high school

Thursday 21 July 2022 16:44 , Rachel Sharp

After the jury left the courtroom for the day, the prosecution and the defence argued over the conditions around the panel visiting the site of the massacre.

During the sentencing trial, jurors will take a tour of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School as they decide whether to sentence Nikolas Cruz to life in prison or to give him the death penalty for the murder of 17 innocent students and staff.

The school has been preserved as it was that day on 14 February 2018 when Cruz carried out one of the worst school shootings in US history.

The dried blood, abandoned Valentine’s Day gifts and bullet holes remain in place.

Back in April, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled that the jury would get to tour the building in person.

The defence had argued that the tour was not necessary because Cruz had pleaded guilty and that there are videos and photos of the crime scene.

The prosecution however said that they wanted jurors to see the path the killer took through the building as he carried out his attack.

The judge sided with the prosecution saying that “a jury view of the crime scene remains useful and proper” to the trial.

On Thursday, prosecutors pushed back at a motion put forward by the defence requesting that jurors are not allowed to enter the classrooms of the school.

“Victims were killed, victims were shot in those classrooms,” said prosecutors, saying that they object to jurors not being able to go inside the rooms.

Prosecutors agreed to the defence’s request that jurors wear face masks during the tour.

Court adjourns for day

Thursday 21 July 2022 16:23 , Rachel Sharp

The court has adjourned for the day.

Day four of the sentencing trial had been scheduled as a half day and prosecutors said just after 11am ET that they would not be calling any other witnesses for the day.

The court will resume at 10am ET on Friday.

Court is shown clothing worn by Cruz during massacre

Thursday 21 July 2022 16:19 , Rachel Sharp

The court was shown the clothing worn by Nikolas Cruz when he carried out the massacre on 14 February 2018.

Jurors were shown the red Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School JROTC polo shirt and black denim pants recovered from Cruz that day.

Clint Williams, who works at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, testified that he recovered the items from Cruz when he met him at the emergency room following his arrest.

Mr Williams also told the court how he had gone to North Broward Hospital and took photos of two of the deceased victims – Chris Hixon and Gina Montalto.

Court is shown clothing worn by Nikolas Cruz during massacre (Law & Crime)

Cruz had more than $300 in cash at time of arrest

Thursday 21 July 2022 16:10 , Rachel Sharp

Police Officer Kyle Greene is the next to testify as the court resumed after the morning recess.

Officer Greene arrived on the scene of Nikolas Cruz’s 14 February 2018 arrest moments after Officer Leonard had already spotted and detained him.

He testified that he seized a hat, a receipt and more than $300 in cash from Cruz during his arrest.

Cruz had six $50 bills, a $20 bill, a $10 bill and some dollar bills on him at the time of his arrest, he testified.

Court takes short recess

Thursday 21 July 2022 15:41 , Rachel Sharp

The court is taking a short recess.

Police officer tells court about his arrest of Cruz

Thursday 21 July 2022 15:33 , Rachel Sharp

A police officer told the court about the moment he arrested Nikolas Cruz, as the killer walked along a road in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

Officer Leonard testified that he responded to the mass shooting and was driving around the area on the lookout for the mass shooter.

A description had been circulated among police officers of the person wanted for carrying out the attack.

Officer Leonard said he spotted someone matching the description and pulled over in his car.

Cruz “turned around and looked at me”, he said, and the officer began shouting commands at him.

The police officer said that Cruz followed all his instructions and commands and told him his name when asked.

Footage of the arrest was played in the court.

Student recalls Cruz sitting next to him in McDonald’s – moments after he had shot his sister

Thursday 21 July 2022 15:23 , Rachel Sharp

A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School testified how Nikolas Cruz sat right next to him in McDonald’s and spoke to him – just moments after he had shot his sister in the attack.

John Wilford was in ninth grade in the school at the time of the 14 February 2018 massacre. His sister Madeleine Wilford was also a student in the school.

Mr Wilford recalled how he was evacuated from the school when the fire alarm went off.

At first, he thought it was a typical fire drill until police arrived and told him and his fellow students to leave the area.

After he evacuated the school, he walked with a friend to a Wal-Mart and tried to call his mother and sister.

He managed to get in touch with his mother and they arranged to meet at the McDonald’s.

He told the court that he arrived at the McDonald’s and sat down in a booth while he waited for his mother to pick him up in her car.

“Then Nik Cruz came and sat down right next to me,” he said.

Mr Wilfrod said that he had never met Cruz before and didn’t think too much about him sitting by him at the time as he was too busy worrying about his sister.

“I didn’t think much of it as I was panicked,” he said.

Mr Wilford said he assumed Cruz was also a student at the school because he was wearing the JROTC shirt.

He said he started speaking to Cruz about what had happened saying “this is so chaotic” and asking him “what do you think this could be”.

Cruz “didn’t really say much” and just sat with his “head down”, he said.

When Mr Wilford went to leave, he said Cruz started talking to him and asked him for a ride.

He told Cruz no, testifying that he was worried about his sister and just wanted to get home.

Surveillance footage from inside the McDonald’s captured the interaction between them, showing Cruz sitting directly opposite Mr Wilford in a booth – despite their being several empty booths and tables around them.

Footage then captured Cruz follow Mr Wilford outside the restaurant and speak to him.

Mr Wilford said that he got in the car with his mother and they drove away.

Mr Wilford recalled seeing Cruz again walking along a nearby road.

McDonalds supervisor testifies

Thursday 21 July 2022 15:06 , Rachel Sharp

The supervisor of a McDonald’s store was next to take the stand.

He testified that he was called to the store on 14 February 2018 to assist police in the investigation.

After killing 17 innocent victims inside the school, Cruz walked to a nearby Subway for a drink and then onto a McDonald’s.

At the McDonald’s, he sat directly opposite the relative of one of the students he had just shot.

Chilling surveillance footage shows Nikolas Cruz calmly getting drink from Subway after massacre

Thursday 21 July 2022 15:00 , Rachel Sharp

Chilling surveillance footage was played to the jury showing Nikolas Cruz calmly walking into a Subway restaurant and buying a drink just minutes after murdering 17 in the high school massacre.

The footage captured Cruz walking to the counter where he bought a cherry and blue ice drink.

After buying the drink, he casually walks out of the restaurant again drinking the drink.

Some of the families of the victims were seen shaking their heads and wiping their eyes as they watched the chilling footage.

Carlos Augeles, the manager of the Subway store, took the stand and recalled serving Cruz in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

First witness of the day testifies about being shot in the arm

Thursday 21 July 2022 14:49 , Rachel Sharp

The first witness to testify on Thursday was student Benjamin Wikander who was shot in the arm during the massacre.

Mr Wikander told the court how he was sat in his AP Psychology in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the shooting began.

He said it was about 20 minutes before the end of the class when he heard “loud bangs” in the school.

Students ran to the back of the classroom and – soon after – shots came through the window of the door to the classroom, he said.

Mr Wikander was shot in the arm and suffered nerve damage which he said still hasn’t fully grown back.

He continues to have to wear a brace on his arm.

Court resumes for day four of sentencing trial

Thursday 21 July 2022 14:40 , Rachel Sharp

The court has resumed for day four of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer has taken her place at the bench and the jury has been seated in the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Day three recap: Teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre

Thursday 21 July 2022 13:45 , Oliver O'Connell

In an emotional day of testimony at the penalty phase of the trial of Nikolas Cruz, students and teachers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School described in court the events of Valentine’s Day 2018, when 14 teenagers and three staff were murdered by the gunman.

Former students at the school, the oldest still only in their early twenties, were composed in describing the horrors of that day when Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year, rampaged through the freshman building at the school in Parkland, Florida.

As with Tuesday’s testimony, most of those who spoke were among the 17 injured in the hail of gunfire that ripped through classrooms and hallways on the afternoon of 14 February 2018.

Some of the most heart-wrenching testimony came from teachers, who at times struggled, fighting back tears, as they recounted telling students to shelter, helping them escape, tending to the wounded, and the realisation that some had been killed.

Parkland teachers emotionally recall students killed in massacre at shooter’s trial

Day two recap: Survivors recall high school massacre in harrowing testimony

Thursday 21 July 2022 13:00 , Oliver O'Connell

On day two of the sentencing phase in the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who committed one of the worst mass shootings in US history at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, teacher and student survivors told the jury of their experiences that day.

While the first day of the trial included horrifying cellphone footage recorded by students as Cruz opened fire on classrooms on 14 February 2018, day two of proceedings included approximately 15 minutes of silent security camera video shown only in court.

Several jurors were seen to gasp and cover their mouths in shock, as cameras tracked the shooter on his rampage around the 1200 building of the high school campus in Parkland, Florida.

Parkland survivors recall high school massacre in harrowing testimony

Watch Parkland teacher explains how he helped a dozen students to safety

Thursday 21 July 2022 12:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Day one recap: Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played

Thursday 21 July 2022 11:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others.

Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could be heard ringing out and a voice is captured saying, “Someone help me.”

Josh Marcus reports.

Nikolas Cruz hides face as videos of Parkland massacre shown at death penalty hearing

Teacher testifies about helping wounded students

Thursday 21 July 2022 10:00 , Oliver O'Connell

“I went over to the door and tried to get the attention [of police] as soon as I could get them to our classroom because we were hit,” Ms Reoven explained.

“I went over to the broken glass in the broken window and just tried to get their attention, calling for help... moments later they came.”

Watch here.

Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting

Thursday 21 July 2022 09:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz viewed graphic video Tuesday of him murdering 17 people as he stalked through Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.

The video was not shown to the gallery, where parents of many of the victims sat. The 12 jurors and 10 alternates stared intently at their video screens. Many held hands to their faces as they viewed the 15-minute recording, which has no sound.

Some started squirming. One juror looked at the screen, looked up at Cruz with his eyes wide and then returned to the video.

Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

Thursday 21 July 2022 07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.

“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.

Watch here.

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Thursday 21 July 2022 05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Joe Sommerlad reconstructs the timeline of events around the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

A timeline of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Flashback: Parkland families to get $127.5m settlement for FBI inaction

Thursday 21 July 2022 04:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The US Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or injured in the 2018 Florida high school massacre.

The FBI was unable to stop the gunman despite intelligence inputs on his plan to attack, federal officials said on Wednesday.

Families of Parkland shooting victims to get $127.5m for FBI inaction