Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg plans to take down MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell with a new progressive pillow company

Sophia Ankel
david hogg mike lindell mypillow
Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg (L) in Los Angeles on July 20, 2018 and MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell (R) at the White House on January 15, 2021. Emma McIntyre/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg Hogg is teaming up with William LeGate, a progressive tech entrepreneur.

  • The gun-control advocate tweeting the news on Thursday said the company is still in its "early stages."

  • MyPillow CEO and ardent Trump supporter Mike Lindell responded: "Good for them."

David Hogg, a Parkland school shooting survivor who has become a leading advocate of gun control, announced plans to launch his own pillow company to put MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell, out of business.

Hogg said he is teaming up with William LeGate, a progressive tech entrepreneur, to compete with Lindell, who is a fervent Trump supporter and has spent the last few weeks repeatedly promoting baseless claims of election fraud.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 20-year-old said the company is still in the "early stages."

It aimed to "run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US-based Union jobs and helping people."

Read more: The MyPillow guy says God helped him beat a crack addiction to build a multimillion-dollar empire. Now his religious devotion to Trump threatens to bring it all crashing down.

In another tweet, Hogg said the company would "put an emphasis on supporting the progressive cause and "not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government."

"This pillow fight just got very real," Hogg added.

The 20-year-old said that he and LeGate are hoping to "sell $1 million of product within our first year," Axios reported.

"[W]e would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and [U.S.] based Union producers," Hogg said.

The company is expected to launch in about six months. Hogg said he would only have an advisory role for now to concentrate on finishing college. He currently attends Harvard University.

Responding to the news of his possible competitors, Lindell told Axios: "Good for them...nothing wrong with the competition that does not infringe on someone's patent."

Hogg recently found himself back in the spotlight after a video emerged showing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing him on Capitol Hill as he walked toward the Capitol in March 2018 to advocate for gun control.

The video shows Greene calling Hogg, who was 17 at the time, a "coward" just weeks after he survived the deadly February 14 shooting.

Hogg responded to the video going viral on Twitter, saying it's an example of the kind of intimidation fellow gun-violence survivors face while trying to prevent other mass shootings.

"As we fight for peace, we also face massive amounts of death threats and armed intimidation simply for not wanting our friends to die anymore," Hogg wrote. "This is not the country we should be and it's not the country we have to be."

