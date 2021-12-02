Parkland student arrested after threats found against Stoneman Douglas High, police say

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Thursday after social media threats against the Parkland school were discovered online the night before.

According to BSO, the threat was made on a social media chat room. The agency received a report about the threat at 11 Wednesday night, spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said in an email.

“BSO Threat Management Unit was notified, and through investigative efforts, detectives were able to locate the suspect,” Caro said.

The male student faces one count of writing threats to conduct a mass shooting, she said.

The student’s arrest comes two days after an Oxford, Michigan, student shot and killed four of his school mates and wounded several others.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remains the scene of the deadliest mass shooting at a school in U.S. history, when Nikolas Cruz, then 19, killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in October.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Miami Herald staff writer Charles Rabin contributed to this report.