Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg confronts lawmakers during gun legislation meeting

PoolAfter being rescued from their abusive parents’ house of horrors in 2018, some of the Turpin children are now suing the foster care system that was supposed to protect them but instead led them into more “severe abuse and neglect,” according to court documents.The six youngest of the 13 Turpin siblings have brought a lawsuit against Riverside County and its agency contractor ChildNet, which was given responsibility for placing them with a foster family. The plaintiffs say they were made to s