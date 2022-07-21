Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg confronts lawmakers during gun legislation meeting
Parkland survivor turned gun activist David Hogg confronted Republican lawmakers during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun legislation.
Parkland survivor turned gun activist David Hogg confronted Republican lawmakers during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun legislation.
Fox NewsDuring a House Judiciary Committee debate Wednesday on proposed gun control legislation, school shooting survivor David Hogg accosted Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and was then ushered out of the room. Later that night on Fox News, Biggs suggested that Hogg’s actions were serious enough for a Jan. 6-type committee to investigate and for him to be charged accordingly.The Judiciary Committee was considering a bill that would restore an assault weapons ban, which was previously on the books from 1
‘You are reiterating the points of a mass shooter, sir, sir, you are perpetuating violence,’ David Hogg shouted in the meeting
During the committee meeting, Rep. Biggs claimed Americans need assault weapons to protect themselves against an "invasion of the southern border."
In the school stairwell, one student suddenly encountered mass shooter Nikolas Cruz, who warned him to leave because “something bad” was about to happen. Another student was scrolling on her phone when the loud bangs suddenly erupted — she found herself cowering behind a podium, shot in the knee, shrapnel wounds to the face and arms, two classmates dead beside her.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney focused on preparing his team, not realignment reports at ACC Media Days on Wednesday.
Where do the Oklahoma Sooners and their 2022 opponents rank in Athlon Sports 1-131 projections for the 2022 college football season?
Sesame Place, a theme park near Philadelphia, is facing backlash after a family says a recent visit there ended with a racial snub by one of the costumed characters. The family is not accepting the park's initial apology. Jericka Duncan has more.
The film also stars Emma Corrin and will be released on Prime Video later this year
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket will launch a NASA space telescope from Florida no earlier than 2026, the agency said of the $255 million contract.
Rescue crews had to evacuate homes and perform vehicle rescues after up to six inches of rain fell in Anderson and Knox Counties.
"I don't daydream about the movie business at all," Gwyneth Paltrow says during an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
After a series of fights last weekend, the Orange County theme park is requiring that all visitors 17 and younger be accompanied by an adult chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays.
PoolAfter being rescued from their abusive parents’ house of horrors in 2018, some of the Turpin children are now suing the foster care system that was supposed to protect them but instead led them into more “severe abuse and neglect,” according to court documents.The six youngest of the 13 Turpin siblings have brought a lawsuit against Riverside County and its agency contractor ChildNet, which was given responsibility for placing them with a foster family. The plaintiffs say they were made to s
Wisconsin football selected as a potential surprise team for the 2022 season:
Over the past 20 years, Independence police officers were hired for unlicensed, uninsured, no-bid construction contracts, the investigation found.
The trophies might already have been handed out, but that’s not the last of the honors this major season, as Ryan Lavner hands out his major hardware.
Netflix (NFLX) is set to introduce "add a home" feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that will charge extra for using Netflix account in additional homes.
Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger is upset that the District of Columbia didn't prosecute the nine Stephen Colbert staffers who allegedly trespassed in the Capitol.
Astronomers from U.S. and Canadian universities detected a radio signal from a far-away galaxy that lasts about 1,000 times longer than the average fast radio burst.
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....