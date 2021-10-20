Parkland survivor David Hogg speaks out following gunman's guilty plea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg spoke out on gun violence after shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Hogg began a video shared on Twitter by issuing a reminder "in the wake of what's being covered right now" that "this is a choice," he said, referencing gun violence in the U.S. "Our country does not have to live every single day with millions of parents fearing that their kids are going to die on their way to school or in their school."

"It is 100 percent a choice that so many of our elected officials make to protect somebody's right — like the shooter at my high school, to get an AR-15 and legally obtain it, despite making threats — versus our right ... not to be shot," he added.

Cruz, 23, faced "17 charges of first-degree murder and an additional 17 charges of attempted murder," reports NPR. The case will now move to its sentencing phase, which will be presented before a jury expected to hear witness testimony and review evidence. Selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2022.

You may also like

How one group's plan to out GOP lawmakers who attended Jan. 6 proved futile

Republicans pitching inflation as Democrats' downfall ahead of midterms: 'Voters are nervous'

The American 'Great Resignation' by the numbers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland massacre

    Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A jury will now decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings. (Oct. 20)

  • Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 17 counts of murder in 2018 Parkland school shooting

    Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, more than three years after gunning down 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

  • Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty, Blasts ‘Drugs’ in Bizarre Speech

    Twitter/NowThisNewsParkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to gunning down 14 students and three staff members in 2018 at Marjorie Douglas Stoneman High School.Cruz, 23, appeared before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who explained the penalties Cruz is facing. Scherer told him that his guilty pleas precede a penalty phase during which a jury will decide whether Cruz will be sentenced to death or face life in prison. In all, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of

  • A giant hole was discovered in an area north of Canada known as the 'Last Ice'

    An area expected to have ice as thick as 16-feet had a hole in it due to extreme wind, causing concern as to if the ice is thinning.

  • BTS's Net Worth Is Completely Out of This World

    BTS is currently on their quest for global domination and based off the K-pop group's net worth, they might have already accomplished it.

  • Letters to the Editor: Journalists, start treating the GOP like the bigoted cult it is

    The Republican Party is united only by anger and a desire to do whatever Donald Trump wants. This is not a political party.

  • Sea Monster Size Comparison Lines Up Aquatic Sci-Fi Beasts

    YouTuber and animator MetaBallStudios has released a size comparison of sea monsters from science fiction worlds and it's downright enlightening. The post Sea Monster Size Comparison Lines Up Aquatic Sci-Fi Beasts appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Accused Florida school shooter pleads guilty in 2018 Parkland massacre

    (Reuters) -Accused shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the deadliest ever at a U.S. high school. At a hearing, Cruz, 23, stood hunched over and entered one guilty plea at a time as the judge read off the charges. Cruz was a 19-year-old expelled student with a history of mental health and behavioral issues at the time of the "cold, calculated and premeditated" killings, Broward County's State's Attorney Office said in court documents.

  • Sketch released in hunt for Midwest serial killer who terrorized I-70 30 years ago

    The serial killer is believed to be responsible for the slayings of six people, including 37-year-old Sarah Blessing in a Raytown boutique.

  • Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store.

  • What the Hell Is ‘Day X’? Far-Right Berserker Clan Was Prepping Uprising Across Several Cities, Police Say

    Hannibal Hanschke via ReutersGerman police have averted an attack by ultra-right militants who were amassing deadly weapons to carry out “revenge full of horror” against German institutions on an as-yet-undefined “Day X.”More than 130 special-forces police in Germany searched 14 addresses in Berlin, Schleswig-Holstein, Baden-Württemberg, and Hesse on Wednesday tied to the extreme-right Berkserker Clan, according to the Berlin public prosecutors office.Germany’s Other Neglected Plague Is Far-Righ

  • Unclear on Social Security Benefits? These Are the 4 Types Seniors Should Know

    According to the Social Security Administration, more than 50 million people depend on Social Security benefits for either part, or all, of their income during retirement. Regardless of how much one...

  • Community input wanted for Second Avenue rebuild

    December will mark one year since parts of Second Avenue were destroyed by the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville. Plans to rebuild are slowly becoming a reality and the community has the opportunity to weigh in on the plans.

  • What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit

    U.N. climate summits bring together representatives of almost every country. UNFCCCOver two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It’s a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it’s how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single country can fix on its own. I worked for the United Nations for several years as a law and policy adviser and have been involv

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance- MSNBC

    The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said. The spokesperson declined to comment on the reported human remains found in the park.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.