Parkland Survivor Trolls Donald Trump Fans With Online Sneaker Stunt

Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg has put the boot into Donald Trump over the former president’s new sneaker brand.

Trump received a mixed reception as he launched the line at “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia on Saturday, a day after the judge in his New York civil trial ordered him to pay $355 million for his yearslong inflation of the value of his assets for financial gain.

Hogg responded to Trump’s footwear on X, formerly Twitter.

“I just bought shoptrumpsneakers.com,” he said.

I just bought https://t.co/1rk0tlGZOZ

I have redirected you to a page to call your member of congress. The twist is the person who makes the call is a victim of gun violence, whose voice has been re-created with AI to call for gun safety. pic.twitter.com/FNAp5J4Us4 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 18, 2024

“I have redirected you to a page to call your member of Congress,” continued Hogg, who has become a prominent gun control activist since surviving the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“The twist is the person who makes the call is a victim of gun violence whose voice has been re-created with AI to call for gun safety,” he added.

The Trump-branded sneakers are available to buy on gettrumpsneakers.com.

Hogg’s similarly-named website directs people to www.theshotline.org.

All 1,000 pairs of the $399 Trump-branded “Never Surrender High-Tops” have reportedly already sold out. According to the official website, the footwear is made to order and some products won’t ship until July or August at the earliest.

Despite Trump promoting the line, the small print on the website states: “Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

“45 Footwear, LLC users the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms,” it adds.“GetTrumpSneakers.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

