Parkland teacher testifies about helping wounded students during shooting

A teacher has described the horrors of helping wounded students during the Parkland school shooting.

Ronit Reoven testified on Wednesday (20 July) during the trial of gunman Nikolas Cruz.

“I went over to the door and tried to get the attention [of police] as soon as I could get them to our classroom because we were hit,” Ms Reoven explained.

“I went over to the broken glass in the broken window and just tried to get their attention, calling for help... moments later they came.”

