Parkland teen arrested for DUI was found with tequila bottle and marijuana pipe

A Parkland teenager was arrested Sunday night after driving erratically and then being found with a tequila bottle and a marijuana pipe, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:44 p.m. on Sunday, two patrol deputies saw what looked like a drunk driver in the 10900 block of 22nd Avenue East in Parkland.

The car was driving fast, so deputies followed from a distance while they watched for other signs of DUI.

After seeing the car drive on the wrong side of the road, among other things, deputies believed the driver was impaired and initiated a traffic stop. The car didn’t stop and took off.

Since DUI is a pursuable offense, deputies were able to chase after the car. Deputies deployed stop sticks at Pacific Avenue South and 112th Street South With several flat tires, the car slowed down and deputies performed a PIT maneuver, causing the car to spin around and stop in the middle of Pacific Avenue near 96th Street East.

As soon as the car stopped, the three teenagers immediately ran. Deputies and a Tacoma officer caught up to them and took them into custody.

The car had been reported stolen.

The 15-year-old driver was wearing a ski mask and had a bottle of tequila and a marijuana pipe on him. He was booked into Remann Hall for possessing a stolen car, DUI, and eluding. His 14-year-old passengers were booked for possessing a stolen car.