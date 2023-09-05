Parkland trial judge taking job with family business: Her father’s law firm

Former Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will be joining her father’s prestigious Fort Lauderdale law firm, teaming up with her brother as the partnership celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Scherer resigned from the bench in June after serving as a judge for a decade, culminating in her oversight of the Parkland mass shooting trial’s penalty phase. It was a case that catapulted her to national prominence, and it led to speculation that she would sign a book or television deal.

There’s no indication that either has come to fruition, yet, but the third option was always a tempting one. Scherer’s father, William Scherer, managing partner of Conrad & Scherer, is one of the most prominent attorneys in Florida. He was one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs suing Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein, and he represented George W. Bush in the infamous 2000 election recount.

The elder Scherer was a longtime member of the county’s Judicial Nominating Commission, but he stepped down when it became clear his daughter, a former prosecutor, would be seeking a judgeship. That came in 2012, when Gov. Rick Scott appointed her to replace retiring judge David Krathen.

The limelight of the Parkland trial was often unforgiving. Every decision Scherer made was questioned and second-guessed by a public anxious to see justice served for, or against, gunman Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people and injured 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The trial took place more than four years later and ended with the jury failing to reach unanimous agreement in favor of the death penalty. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison.

Throughout the process, Scherer was praised and criticized for how she handled the defense, the media and the spotlight. She was formally reprimanded for appearing to show favoritism for the prosecution, especially after she embraced state attorneys in the courtroom once the trial was over.

Family members of the Parkland victims said they were grateful for her leadership throughout the trial.

Joining her at her father’s law firm will be William R. Scherer III, the former judge’s brother, who has practiced commercial and real estate litigation, employment litigation, personal injury, construction litigation, condominium disputes, and entertainment law.