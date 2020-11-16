Parkland (TSE:PKI) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Parkland Corporation (TSE:PKI) is about to go ex-dividend in just two days. Investors can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Parkland's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$1.21 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Parkland has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of CA$39.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 87% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 16% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Parkland's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Parkland's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Parkland? We like Parkland's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Parkland has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Parkland and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

