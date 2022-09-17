Parkland (TSE:PKI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.325

Parkland Corporation (TSE:PKI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of October to CA$0.325. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Parkland's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Parkland was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 115% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 83.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Parkland Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$1.02 total annually to CA$1.3. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.5% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Parkland has impressed us by growing EPS at 35% per year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Parkland hasn't been doing.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Parkland you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

