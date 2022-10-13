Parkland verdict reached, expected to be announced soon for mass shooter Cruz

The verdict will be announced at 10:30 a.m., as lawyers and relatives of victims gathered in a Broward circuit court room to hear whether Cruz will be sentenced to death for Florida’s deadliest school shooting.

The 12-person jury deliberated nearly seven hours on Wednesday weighing whether to impose the death penalty on Cruz for the Feb. 14, 2018 rampage. The former MSD student pleaded guilty last year.

Jurors on Wednesday afternoon asked to listen to a reading of the earlier cross-examination testimony of Paul Connor, an expert who had told them about Cruz suffering from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. The jury also asked to view the AR-15-style rifle, which was rendered inoperable and given to them early Thursday.

The verdict capped a nearly three-month trial that forced relatives of murdered victims, survivors of the carnage and the South Florida public to relive the trauma of Florida’s deadliest school shooting.

If jurors decides on execution,Cruz won’t be sent to Florida’s Death Row anytime soon. The sentence would be officially meted out by Judge Elizabeth Scherer at a future date, although defense attorneys would have a chance to convince her to override the jury’s recommendation in what is known as a Spencer hearing.

Cruz’s case was the deadliest mass shooting to go to a trial; most mass shooters are killed by police officers, or take their own lives during their attacks.

The few mass shooters who have gone to trial have seen differing results. A jury rejected the death penalty for James Holmes, who killed 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012 and is now serving a life sentence. A federal jury handed down a death sentence for Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine church worshipers in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

Cruz’s rampage galvanized student activism. Parkland survivors pushed for gun reform, with Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature eventually passing a bill that limited some firearm sales and creating a “red flag” law that allows for the seizure of guns from mentally ill people.

The police response to the mass shooting — as has been the case in other school shootings, such as the one earlier this year in Uvalde, Texas — was also heavily criticized. Scot Peterson, the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the school, was charged criminally over his failure to enter the freshman building and confront Cruz.

The shooting also cast a harsh spotlight on how the education and mental-health system handled Cruz’s years of troubling behavior at home and in schools.

Cruz’s penchant for impulsive outbursts and lashing out at fellow students became a key theme at the long-awaited trial in Broward circuit court.

Over weeks of trial, which started on July 18, jurors heard the chilling details about Cruz’s plans to become a notorious school shooter, stocking up on ammunition and tactical gear before taking an Uber to the campus. Inside, he took out his AR-15 style rifle and began mowing down students in hallways, shooting into classrooms, and returning to finish off wounded victims, before escaping among the fleeing crowd.

The Broward Public Defender’s Office had hoped to convince the jury that Cruz’s savage killing spree was the end result of a lifetime of poorly treated mental-health woes — arguing that brain damage was caused by his birth mother drinking heavily while he was in the womb.