Parkland verdict reached, expected to be announced soon for mass shooter Cruz

1
David Ovalle
·3 min read

The verdict will be announced at 10:30 a.m., as lawyers and relatives of victims gathered in a Broward circuit court room to hear whether Cruz will be sentenced to death for Florida’s deadliest school shooting.

The 12-person jury deliberated nearly seven hours on Wednesday weighing whether to impose the death penalty on Cruz for the Feb. 14, 2018 rampage. The former MSD student pleaded guilty last year.

Jurors on Wednesday afternoon asked to listen to a reading of the earlier cross-examination testimony of Paul Connor, an expert who had told them about Cruz suffering from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. The jury also asked to view the AR-15-style rifle, which was rendered inoperable and given to them early Thursday.

The verdict capped a nearly three-month trial that forced relatives of murdered victims, survivors of the carnage and the South Florida public to relive the trauma of Florida’s deadliest school shooting.

If jurors decides on execution,Cruz won’t be sent to Florida’s Death Row anytime soon. The sentence would be officially meted out by Judge Elizabeth Scherer at a future date, although defense attorneys would have a chance to convince her to override the jury’s recommendation in what is known as a Spencer hearing.

Cruz’s case was the deadliest mass shooting to go to a trial; most mass shooters are killed by police officers, or take their own lives during their attacks.

The few mass shooters who have gone to trial have seen differing results. A jury rejected the death penalty for James Holmes, who killed 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012 and is now serving a life sentence. A federal jury handed down a death sentence for Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine church worshipers in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

Cruz’s rampage galvanized student activism. Parkland survivors pushed for gun reform, with Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature eventually passing a bill that limited some firearm sales and creating a “red flag” law that allows for the seizure of guns from mentally ill people.

The police response to the mass shooting — as has been the case in other school shootings, such as the one earlier this year in Uvalde, Texas — was also heavily criticized. Scot Peterson, the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the school, was charged criminally over his failure to enter the freshman building and confront Cruz.

The shooting also cast a harsh spotlight on how the education and mental-health system handled Cruz’s years of troubling behavior at home and in schools.

Cruz’s penchant for impulsive outbursts and lashing out at fellow students became a key theme at the long-awaited trial in Broward circuit court.

Over weeks of trial, which started on July 18, jurors heard the chilling details about Cruz’s plans to become a notorious school shooter, stocking up on ammunition and tactical gear before taking an Uber to the campus. Inside, he took out his AR-15 style rifle and began mowing down students in hallways, shooting into classrooms, and returning to finish off wounded victims, before escaping among the fleeing crowd.

The Broward Public Defender’s Office had hoped to convince the jury that Cruz’s savage killing spree was the end result of a lifetime of poorly treated mental-health woes — arguing that brain damage was caused by his birth mother drinking heavily while he was in the womb.

Recommended Stories

  • San Antonio Officer Detained Following McDonald's Shooting That Left 17-Year-Old On Life Support

    The San Antonio, Texas police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old Erik Cantu in his car at a

  • Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers says 'life never will be the same again' after cancer

    The TV star is undergoing chemo.

  • Day 2 of deliberations for Parkland school shooter jury

    Jacqueline Quynh reports on day one they asked for read back of testimony and to be shown Nikolas Cruz's AR 15 rifle.

  • Co-defendant in Tennessee senator's case plans guilty plea

    A Nashville social club's owner has reached a deal to plead guilty to a campaign finance scheme alleged against him and a Tennessee state senator who has criticized the charges as a “political witch hunt." Attorneys for Joshua Smith last week notified the federal judge in Nashville of the plea deal reached with prosecutors. One of the lawyers signaled Wednesday that Smith is willing to testify, a key development as state Sen. Brian Kelsey, a Republican, is scheduled to head to trial in January 2023 after pleading not guilty.

  • Jurors prepare to deliberate on sentencing for Parkland shooter

    MIAMI (Reuters) -Prosecutors portrayed the man who killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018 as a calculating and brutal murderer, while his defense attorney pleaded for mercy before jurors begin deliberating on whether he should be sentenced to death. Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Fort Lauderdale. Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer recommended that jurors take "at least a few days" of clothing and medication.

  • Death penalty for Nikolas Cruz?

    Prosecutors are asking jurors to sentence the man responsible for the Parkland, Florida, school shooting to death. ABC's Andrea Fujii has closing arguments from both sides.

  • Key US Lawmaker Says Talks Continue Over ‘Ugly Baby’ Bill to Oversee Stablecoins

    After months negotiating legislation to establish U.S. oversight, Rep. Patrick McHenry signals the challenges ahead for the effort next year at DC Fintech Week.

  • Rolling off into the sunset: FedEx steps back from Roxo, its same-day delivery bot

    Roxo was tested in a variety of cities, and the company worked through multiple generations of the bot.

  • Texas sheriff says migrants should stay in U.S. — because DeSantis made them victims of a crime

    The Venezuelan migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by the state of Florida last month are one step closer to staying in the United States — because Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has questioned their right to remain here legally, made them the victims of a potential crime, their attorney says.

  • Woman says she had to repeatedly urge Walker to pay for abortion

    The woman who previously accused Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion said she had to repeatedly urge the former NFL star to provide funds for the procedure that he allegedly wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. “When I talked to him, I said, ‘You need to send —…

  • Jury in Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial begins deliberations

    A Florida jury is deliberating to determine the fate of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. He pleaded guilty last year to killing 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Prosecutors are recommending that the 24-year-old receive the death penalty. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joined Errol Barnett and Meg Oliver to discuss the case.

  • Penn St QB Clifford healthy, content ahead of Michigan game

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford spent last week getting a head start for what he expects will be his biggest test of the season. The extra week of practice and film study aside, Penn State's sixth-year quarterback has something else going for him as the No. 10 Nittany Lions prepare to visit No. 5 Michigan Saturday for a Big Ten East showdown. ''It is nice to be able to have that time off,'' Clifford said.

  • Durham probe: Government says US surveilled Carter Page for more than a year based on Danchenko lies

    Russian national Igor Danchenko's trial — the second out of Special Counsel John Durham's years-long investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe — began Tuesday.

  • Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder in death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White

    Casey White, the Alabama murder suspect who escaped custody in April with help from a corrections official, pleaded not guilty to escape and felony murder.

  • In wake of Ian, Florida homeowners could receive up to $10K for home hardening

    Floridians may soon have access to a $150 million program aimed at helping them harden their homes. In May, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping property insurance reform package. Among other things, the bill resurrected the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides homeowners with free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to make storm safety related improvements. Nearly five months ...

  • Feel like a ‘boujee b----’ at this eclectic, hot pink restaurant going viral on Facebook

    Mexican food? Check. Brunch? Check. Margaritas and specialty cocktails? Check. This new spot is all the rage on social media and is only an hour away from the Mississippi Coast.

  • Hurricane Ian broke the Internet in Florida — but people found a way to get wireless

    At the library, cars are bumper to bumper beside debris from fallen trees stacked over five feet. Vehicles temporarily sit in the fire lane while library staff try to track down their owners. Locals are outside with laptops, camping chairs and patio tables from home. The entry hallway is lined with eight folding tables and 20 metal chairs for overflow seating.

  • Biden calls for resignation of LA city council members over racist remarks

    White House calls recording of council members in a meeting last year ‘unacceptable’ and ‘appalling’

  • Analysis - Turbulent UK bond market may force BoE's hand again

    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been unequivocal: the central bank will end emergency support for bonds on Friday. Britain's government borrowing costs jumped again on Wednesday with 20- and 30-year bond yields hitting 20-year highs after Bailey told pension funds on Tuesday they had three days to fix liquidity problems before emergency BoE bond-buying ends. On the one hand it is navigating what it has called a "material risk to financial stability" with the gilt market rout exposing vulnerabilities in the pensions sector.

  • Creepy and a Cutie: Baby Stars in Perfect Addams Family Tribute

    The niece of an artist piecing together a Halloween-themed exhibition became the perfect accompaniment to a pair of Addams Family portraits, thanks to a fake mustache, fake eyebrows, and a wonderfully deadpan expression.Artist Balazs Onhausz enlisted the help of his baby niece Alma to model in front of paintings of Uncle Fester and Wednesday Addams “with the exact surprised face expression” that he wanted from her.The baby’s outfit is a tribute to Pubert Addams, the mustachioed baby that appears in 1993’s Addams Family Values.Onhausz, based in Shetland, Scotland, is showcasing his Halloween mural exhibition at Park Hall, an abandoned mansion owned by the Shetland Amenity Trust.He told Storyful: “I’ve kept an eye on that old, abandoned, spooky building for a long time, wanting to utilize it for an art display,” and added that Halloween was a “good opportunity to create something that brings attention to this stunning, old, historical building.”The exhibition is comprised of 10 paintings mounted on 10 windows, and Onhausz said that money made from any sales would be donated to one of the surrounding rural communities.More footage of the exhibition can be found on the artist’s Instagram account. Credit: Balazs Onhausz via Storyful