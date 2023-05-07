Parkland victim’s dad faces criminal charges over alleged disputes with Oregon neighbors

A father who lost his daughter in the 2018 Parkland school shooting is facing criminal charges in Oregon.

Andrew Scott Pollack, 57, was charged April 12 with four counts of coercion, stalking and second-degree disorderly conduct and three counts of menacing. The charges stem from alleged property disputes with his neighbors.

Pollack, who has pleaded not guilty, made headlines advocating for school safety after his daughter Meadow Pollack, 18, was killed in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Neighbors Keith and Meagan Mapes alleged that Pollack stalked and threatened the couple, even trying to force them to sell their home. Court records show Pollack sued the Mapes over a piece of land in 2021. The Mapes counter-sued but lost in early 2023.

Attorneys Eric T. Schwartzreich and Bradford M. Cohen, who represent Pollack, said in a statement that Pollack has already prevailed in a civil lawsuit — and will, too, in criminal court.

“This should not be a civil matter, let alone a criminal matter,” the statement said. “This is a one sided land dispute, where Andy Pollack and his land are the victims.”

In the statement, Schwartzreich and Cohen also noted the allegation’s impact on Pollack’s persona.

“The only thing this accusation does is sully the name of a man that has been fighting for school safety after the brutal murder of his daughter....”