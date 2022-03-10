'Parklet' Permit Fees To Be Charged In Alexandria Later In 2022

Emily Leayman
·3 min read

ALEXANDRIA, VA — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandria city government has allowed business use of parking spaces for dining or retail as a way to continue business. Now the city is establishing a permanent program for the "parklets" that will require a fee later in 2022.

On Tuesday, Alexandria City Council approved permit fees for use of parklets. Councilmember Alyia Gaskins introduced the motion with an amendment to delay collection of fees until Oct. 1. That would set the schedule for the first year of fees from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023. The original proposal by city staff called for permit fees to begin July 1.

In order to delay the permanent program for parklets, City Council will need to extend temporary measures. On Saturday, City Council will consider extending temporary COVID-19 measures, including the temporary fee-free parklets until permit fees begin on Oct. 1.

The permanent program regulating parklets was approved by City Council in October 2021. The city's Traffic and Parking Board approved parklet design guidelines around the same time. Alex Block, a planner with Alexandria's Transportation & Environmental Services, said the last remaining piece was for City Council to approve the permit fees.

One of the main concerns raised during the meeting was the cost for businesses to meet design guidelines for the city. City staff estimated it could cost between $5,000 and $10,000 for a platform between the sidewalk and parking space to meet ADA requirements.

Vice Mayor Amy Jackson suggested use of American Rescue Plan funds to help businesses with the cost. T&ES Director Yon Lambert said the department can consult with the city manager to see if it's possible. In the city manager's budget proposal, $8.7 million of the $29.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds were left unallocated.

Parklet permit fees will vary by area of the city. The highest cost would be in the King Street retail strategy area from the Potomac River to the Metro and one block north and south. The fee would be $150 per linear foot each year, or $3,000 for one parking space.

In all other areas of the city, including the Carlyle, Old Town North, Del Ray and Braddock neighborhoods, the fees would be $100/linear foot per year or $2,000 per parking space.

The lowest cost for businesses would be in "equity emphasis areas" such as West End and Arlandria. Fees would be $50 per linear foot per year, or $1,000 per parking space.

Fees for non-commercial public parklets would be lower. These fees would be $15 per linear foot per year or $300 per parking space. Pop-up parklets for up to seven days would have a $100 permit fee plus $40 per day for metered parking spaces and $30 per day for non-metered spaces.

Fees would be reduced by 50 percent for the first year under the city staff's plan.

According to a city staff report, there are currently 32 businesses using parklets, down from 60 who used parklets during the temporary COVID-19 program. Most businesses are in Old Town, and some are in Carlyle, Braddock and Old Town North.

This article originally appeared on the Old Town Alexandria Patch

